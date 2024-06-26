Woman, 74, to continue running Pulau Ubin grocery store despite S$6,000 losses in 2023

Even at 74, one of the grocery store owners in Pulau Ubin has no plans on retiring and will keep her store open.

This is despite the more than S$6,000 loss incurred in 2023.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the owner, Huang, shared that she had been living on the island ever since she got married in 1975.

Huang said she started getting involved in the grocery store after her marriage, as it was initially run by her father-in-law.

She told Shin Min that her father-in-law opened the store in the 1920s, and it has a 100-year or so history.

The business was handed to her and her husband to run.

The store is open daily from 7am to 7:30pm, 365 days a year.

People opt to go overseas instead of Pulau Ubin

Huang added that the number of visitors to Pulau Ubin has been affected by people who are choosing to travel overseas.

Shin Min reported that business had become more difficult, as there was almost no profit after deducting electricity bills, labour costs, taxes, and other expenses every month.

While the store lost more than S$6,000 in 2023, Huang shared that she never thought of selling the store.

"I live comfortably here, and this is what my father-in-law left me. Although he did not say that it must be passed down, I want to keep doing it until I can no longer do it," she said.

Huang noted that there used to be about six or seven grocery stores on the island, but only two remain.

"Business is really tough, and I hope more people can come to the island to take a look around."

Regular customer

One regular customer told Shin Min that he would visit Pulau Ubin at least once a week no matter what since 2017, despite fewer people visiting the island during the off-season.

The 64-year-old nature lover shared that he was a regular customer at another grocery store until the owner passed on.

However, he became friends with Huang, so he would take a boat to the island once or twice a week to visit her.

He also shared that he goes to the island and supports the business by buying alcohol at the shops.

He said that even though drinks are more expensive on Pulau Ubin, he understood that labour costs and the replenishing of goods every week is higher than on the mainland, and he does not mind supporting the businesses.

