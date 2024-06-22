PM Wong: Govt seeking to build society with room for 'U-turns, experimentation & outliers'

The Singapore government will seek to build a society that will provide space for "U-turns, sidesteps, slowdowns, pauses, experimentations and outliers", Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a video message to Singaporeans on Jun. 22.

He added that his administration is seeking to broaden the concept of achievement and that beyond academic credentials, the government is taking "proactive steps" to value the contributions of workers in all fields and professions.

In calling on Singaporeans to celebrate all kinds of success, respect all kinds of work, and never fear trying, he said: "I need your help to do more as a society. Let us make a commitment to one another."

Five Cs too narrow, can lead to negative consequences

PM Wong noted that success in the past was perceived as having the five Cs: Cash, car, credit card, condo and country club.

However, such a narrow definition of success can lead to negative consequences, such as a society that is more frenetic, and competition that is more toxic as people seek to to outdo one another.

"We become more anxious and stressed, and worse, we pass this on to our children," he said.

"This is not the society I want Singapore to become. It is certainly not the society that I hope our children will grow up in," PM Wong added.

The prime minister said he wanted to see a Singapore "where every Singaporean matters" and where everyone is valued for who they are.

"One where we can all strive to be the best possible versions of ourselves. One where our success is defined by how we help each other to do well collectively," he said.

"Tempted" to leave the government at one point

Looking back on his career, PM Wong shared that at one point, he also felt the same pressure to compete and compare with others.

"In fact, I was tempted to leave the government," he said.

However, he met mentors who inspired him to stay in the public service.

These mentors helped him find purpose in the work he did, as well as his eventual calling within the public service, PM Wong highlighted.

Singapore has attached prestige to some professions

Wong also noted that as a society, Singapore has attached prestige to some professions.

"We should open our minds and embrace the different ways people can flourish," he said.

He elaborated: "We are happy for our young talents and super achievers but we should equally embrace our late bloomers and and those who get their second wind after a series of failures and setbacks."

He cited the healthcare sector during the Covid-19 pandemic as an example and said that "unsung heroes", such as nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and radiographers are "successful role models" to look up to and should be celebrated as much as doctors.

Success not a zero sum race

The prime minister then pointed out that some Singaporeans may choose a slower pace of work to make time for their families, while others may aspire to move up the career ladder or pursue business ventures.

"There is no need to compare. There is no need to judge. There is no need to squeeze ourselves into boxes we were never meant to fit," he said.

"Whichever path we choose, let us appreciate what we have, and revel in the success of others. This is not a zero sum race."

Top photo via Lawrence Wong/Facebook