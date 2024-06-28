Tiny, puffy plover spotted running around & taking a bath in rain puddle at Tuas

On a dewy evening of Jun. 22, 2024, Ivan Goh was at an open field along an unnamed road near Tuas South Ave 16, photographing some black-winged stilts and lesser whistling ducks.

As the avians gradually moved away, Goh noticed a group of photographers gathered at a spot, seemingly aiming their cameras at a faraway subject.

Intrigued, he approached the scene where a delightful surprise awaited him.

In a small rain puddle stood an even smaller Malaysian plover.

The plover was a blur of an activity as Goh shared on Facebook scenes of the plover dashing around, foraging for insects and taking a bath.

Run bird, run

Speaking to Mothership, Goh described the plover to be as small as his palm.

When he spotted the plover, it was quick to take off.

Not with its wings, but instead on its long, skinny legs.

In an animated manner, the plover skedaddled off the plains speedily.

Its footsteps were short, quick and light as it darted across the sandy terrain as though rushing off to somewhere.

Speaking to Mothership, Goh shared that it was "very tough to have a steady shot at it, because it moved so fast like a road-runner bird".

Just where was this tiny floofball rushing to?

Snack time

The plover appeared to be on a scouting mission.

As it darted around the compound in quick, sprightly steps, it continuously poked its tiny bill into the moist ground.

Goh shared with Mothership that it was searching for small insects to feed on.

The plover eventually took notice of the attention from the photographers, shared Goh.

However, that did not stop it from minding its own business and moving around at lightning speed.

The little plover received positive attention on Goh's second Facebook post, as many found its speedy movements an endearing sight to watch.

A short and sweet bath

Goh was also able to film the plover bathing itself in a small puddle of rainwater.

Folding its lengthy legs, it submerged half of its body into the puddle.

Its fluffy belly could be seen bobbing up and down the water surface.

Once it was satisfied with its grooming, the little bird eventually straightened its legs and shook water off them.

With a light flap of its wings, it transported its tiny body onto a small patch of grass where it continued to shake off excess water off its moist feathers.

Goh also captured shots of the plover shaking its head rapidly to dry itself.

Goh relayed to Mothership that "patience really paid off" when it came to shooting the plover's activities, and that he found it very surprising for him to have successfully done so.

"I always love to take videos of birds to understand their lifestyles. I'm so contented that the bathing scene was so near and facing directly to my camera," said Goh.

About the Malaysian plover

The Malaysian plover is an uncommon resident of Singapore, but found throughout Southeast Asia.

It is only 14cm to 16cm in size.

It is identified by its white nape, black bill, and usually mottled and pale fringes.

Female Malaysian plovers have a rufous-orange lateral breast-band, whereas male Malaysian plovers have a distinctive black one.

The Malaysian plover usually resides on sandy beaches and in coastal habitats, and feeds on worms and other small invertebrates.

The species is classified as "Near Threatened" according to BirdLife International, and it is commonly observed in solitary or in pairs, and sometimes in very small groups.

Top photos courtesy of Ivan Goh