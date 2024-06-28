Back

Tiny, puffy plover spotted running around & taking a bath in rain puddle at Tuas

She's a runner, she's a track star.

Yap Yee Hui | June 28, 2024, 05:38 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

On a dewy evening of Jun. 22, 2024, Ivan Goh was at an open field along an unnamed road near Tuas South Ave 16, photographing some black-winged stilts and lesser whistling ducks.

As the avians gradually moved away, Goh noticed a group of photographers gathered at a spot, seemingly aiming their cameras at a faraway subject.

Intrigued, he approached the scene where a delightful surprise awaited him.

In a small rain puddle stood an even smaller Malaysian plover.

The plover was a blur of an activity as Goh shared on Facebook scenes of the plover dashing around, foraging for insects and taking a bath.

Run bird, run

Speaking to Mothership, Goh described the plover to be as small as his palm.

When he spotted the plover, it was quick to take off.

Not with its wings, but instead on its long, skinny legs.

In an animated manner, the plover skedaddled off the plains speedily.

Its footsteps were short, quick and light as it darted across the sandy terrain as though rushing off to somewhere.

Video courtesy of Ivan Goh

Speaking to Mothership, Goh shared that it was "very tough to have a steady shot at it, because it moved so fast like a road-runner bird".

Just where was this tiny floofball rushing to?

Snack time

The plover appeared to be on a scouting mission.

As it darted around the compound in quick, sprightly steps, it continuously poked its tiny bill into the moist ground.

Goh shared with Mothership that it was searching for small insects to feed on.

Video courtesy of Ivan Goh

The plover eventually took notice of the attention from the photographers, shared Goh.

However, that did not stop it from minding its own business and moving around at lightning speed.

The little plover received positive attention on Goh's second Facebook post, as many found its speedy movements an endearing sight to watch.

A short and sweet bath

Goh was also able to film the plover bathing itself in a small puddle of rainwater.

Folding its lengthy legs, it submerged half of its body into the puddle.

Its fluffy belly could be seen bobbing up and down the water surface.

Once it was satisfied with its grooming, the little bird eventually straightened its legs and shook water off them.

With a light flap of its wings, it transported its tiny body onto a small patch of grass where it continued to shake off excess water off its moist feathers.

Video courtesy of Ivan Goh

Video courtesy of Ivan Goh

Goh also captured shots of the plover shaking its head rapidly to dry itself.

Photo courtesy of Ivan Goh

Photo courtesy of Ivan Goh

Goh relayed to Mothership that "patience really paid off" when it came to shooting the plover's activities, and that he found it very surprising for him to have successfully done so.

"I always love to take videos of birds to understand their lifestyles. I'm so contented that the bathing scene was so near and facing directly to my camera," said Goh.

About the Malaysian plover

The Malaysian plover is an uncommon resident of Singapore, but found throughout Southeast Asia.

It is only 14cm to 16cm in size.

It is identified by its white nape, black bill, and usually mottled and pale fringes.

Female Malaysian plovers have a rufous-orange lateral breast-band, whereas male Malaysian plovers have a distinctive black one.

The Malaysian plover usually resides on sandy beaches and in coastal habitats, and feeds on worms and other small invertebrates.

The species is classified as "Near Threatened" according to BirdLife International, and it is commonly observed in solitary or in pairs, and sometimes in very small groups.

Top photos courtesy of Ivan Goh

5 community cats die at Mei Ling Street within a month, SPCA suspect poisoning from pest control

SPCA said a total of nine cats were suspected to be poisoned.

June 29, 2024, 01:35 PM

Durian season in S'pore in full swing with durian giveaways, S$5 Mao Shan Wangs

Nice.

June 29, 2024, 12:41 PM

4-vehicle chain collision after Lalamove van crashes into stationary lorry in Lim Chu Kang, 2 injured

The 42-year-old male van driver is assisting with investigations.

June 29, 2024, 12:21 PM

SCDF firefighter sent to hospital after Jurong Fishery Port Road fire, around 40 people evacuated

He experienced giddiness after the firefighting operation, which required the firefighters to enter a smoke-logged area.

June 29, 2024, 10:57 AM

Banned weight loss medicine detected in KetoDiet Coffee from M'sia, SFA warns public not to consume

Consumption of sibutramine may lead to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke and other health conditions.

June 29, 2024, 10:25 AM

Beloved Zouk otter mum dies after going missing

Rest in peace.

June 29, 2024, 12:51 AM

2 in S'pore hospitalised after using illegal underarm whitening cream & weight loss pills

The products have been taken down from e-commerce platforms.

June 28, 2024, 06:48 PM

Ex-UK PM Tony Blair shares 3 'controversial' decisions made by Lee Kuan Yew that reaped later rewards

Blair cited Lee as a leader he had learnt much from.

June 28, 2024, 05:39 PM

S'porean comic Fakkah Fuzz gets 'more real', sheds stage name for Aug. 3 Esplanade stand-up show

The artist now known as Fadzri Rashid.

June 28, 2024, 05:37 PM

M'sia's Paris Olympics attire slammed as ugly & cheap-looking, to be redesigned

Oof.

June 28, 2024, 05:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.