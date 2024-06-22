Back

Lei cha hawker stall Thunder Tree reopens as Fire Flies at People's Park Centre

Solid kolo mee.

Fiona Tan | June 22, 2024, 05:24 PM

Thunder Tree, a hawker stall selling the traditional Hakka dish lei cha, or Thunder Tea rice, has reopened at People's Park Centre with a new name: Fire Flies.

Closed when farm closed

It is presumably named after the Fire Flies Health Health Farm, an organic vegetable farm in Lim Chu Kang Lane 2, that shuttered on Jul. 12, 2022.

Thunder Tree, which sourced some of its lei cha ingredients from the farm, closed its outlets at People's Park Centre and VivoCity around the same time as the farm ceased its operations.

While the farm remains closed, Thunder Tree has made a comeback — and with brand new names.

Outlets opened with new names

The outlet at Bukit Batok West was reopened a year ago in May 2024, and is now called "Tian Tian Chi Su" (hanyu pinyin for eating vegetarian food every day).

The outlet at People's Park Centre reopened more recently, around the end of May 2024, according to Thunder Tree's and Fire Flies Health Health Farm's social media pages.

Where to find the outlets

Tian Tian Chi Su

Address: 155 Bukit Batok Street 11, BROADWAY Coffee Shop, #01-322, Singapore 650155

Opening hours: 7:30am to 3pm every day, closed on Tuesdays

Fire Flies

Address: 101 Upper Cross Street, People's Park Centre #B1-06 Singapore 058357

Opening hours: 10am to 7pm every day, closed on Sundays

@chenxily I can’t wait to eat this again!! 🥹 This is hands down one of my favourite vegan hawkers in Singapore and I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve converted leicha skeptics with their amazing rendition of this classic Hakka dish over the years. 💛 Previously Thunder Tea Tree closed down and stopped serving their signature thunder tea after the unfortunate closure of their Fireflies Health Farm. 🥺 I am SO happy that they’re back at serving their leicha again. Thank you for your labour of love!! 🙆🏻‍♀️ Please go support them! Budget Vegan in 🇸🇬 EP13 Fireflies Vegetarian 萤火虫 📍People’s Park Centre B1 Food Court, 101 Upper Cross St, S058357 🥦 Fully Vegan (despite the vegetarian name) 🍽️ Hawker 🧄 Allium Free 🕌 Not Halal-certified, but no animal products and alcohol are used in cooking Follow @chenxily_ for more vegan finds! ✨ . . . . #thundertea #hawkerfood #budgetmeal #veganmeals #plantbasedfood #veganfood #sgvegan #sgvegetarian #vegansingapore #singaporefood #sgfoodie #sgeats #sghawker #foodtiktok ♬ original sound - sppoooke

Top image by Bluebird Review and Fire Flies from Google Map

