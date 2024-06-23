Back

Over 140,000kg of oil-soaked sand removed from Sentosa beaches, Siloso Beach 'largely cleaned'

Sentosa has started clearing oil on rock bunds and breakwaters.

Hannah Martens | June 23, 2024, 06:14 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Since Jun. 15, over 140,000kg of oil-soaked sand has been removed from the three beaches on Sentosa.

In a Facebook post on Jun. 23, Sentosa added that the Siloso Beach shoreline is "largely cleaned" now, but that there is still work to be done.

In addition, Sentosa has started clearing oil on rock bunds and breakwaters.

"This is a challenging and time-consuming task. These areas are harder to access than the shoreline, with uneven surfaces and oil slipping into boulder crevices," Sentosa shared.

"We are working with experts using specialised cleaning methods to thoroughly flush out the oil and clear it from the lagoon."

Sentosa assured that its beachfront dining spots and attractions remain open, and visitors to those can still enjoy access to its beaches.

Complex process

The oil spill happened on Jun. 14 due to an allision between a Netherlands-flagged dredger and a stationary Singapore-flagged bunker tanker.

In a Facebook update on Jun. 20, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said that more time is still needed for the cleanup.

Fu shared in the post that cleaning oil off the rock bunds and breakwaters at the beach is a complex process that requires "specialised cleaning" as the rock bunds are more inaccessible and have uneven surfaces.

Oil that has slipped into the boulder crevices must also be thoroughly flushed out, and oil within the lagoon must be removed.

Before the beaches can be reopened, the government needs to ensure that water quality is within safe levels.

Singapore's water supply and sea-based fish farms have remained unaffected.

Related stories

Top photos via Sentosa/Facebook

Thai wildlife rescuer carefully removes snake that sought warmth in sleeping man's boxers

Snake in my Calvins.

June 24, 2024, 02:02 PM

13 sent to hospital after Korean Air plane apparently dropped from 35,000 feet to 9,000 feet within 10 minutes

The aircraft experienced a sudden uncontrolled decompression.

June 24, 2024, 12:24 PM

Universal Studios S'pore to feature Netflix's 'Sweet Home' for Halloween Horror Nights 2024

Straight out of your screens.

June 24, 2024, 12:10 PM

Motorcyclist, 39, pillion, 19, thrown into air after hitting car making right turn at MacPherson junction

The male car driver, 61, is assisting police with investigations.

June 24, 2024, 11:48 AM

2 men, aged 17 & 19, allegedly stole 4 bottles of perfume worth S$369 from Mustafa Centre

Among six people to be charged for their suspected involvement in separate cases of shop theft.

June 24, 2024, 11:37 AM

Thailand also wants to join BRICS

They submitted a formal request to join at a BRICS ministerial meeting a week ago.

June 24, 2024, 10:53 AM

I tried a S$138++ 8-course omakase meal in Orchard. It was life-changing.

I lost my omakase virginity and it was great.

June 24, 2024, 10:40 AM

Australian teen allegedly creates & shares nude deepfakes of over 50 schoolgirls, gets arrested

Some were apparently as young as 14.

June 24, 2024, 01:52 AM

S'pore photographer captures artistic shots of community cats around her HDB

Cute.

June 23, 2024, 06:39 PM

Mercedes Benz driver pretends to charge vehicle in Funan EV charging lot by placing charging gun in boot

No words.

June 23, 2024, 05:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.