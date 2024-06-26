Oatside has 2 new coffee flavours, Caramel Macchiato & Mocha, available at S$1.80 per pack

From Jun. 21, 2024, fans of local oat milk brand Oatside can look forward to two new coffee flavours on supermarket shelves — Caramel Macchiato and Mocha.

Oatside's coffee range

Mothership had the opportunity to try out Oatside's full coffee range.

Here are our thoughts.

The Coffee Oat Latte, first to the coffee collection and launched in 2023, is a light yet luscious brew.

Meanwhile, Caramel Macchiato has a smooth and buttery caramel flavour that balances the bitter coffee notes.

It has a creamy texture and a sweet aftertaste.

Mocha has a thick chocolatey taste with a subtle nutty, bitter undertone.

The robust chocolatey tones complements its coffee counterpart in a creamy mixture.

Coffee lovers, rejoice

The full Oatside coffee range has been available in all major retail stores such as NTUC FairPrice, Cold Storage, Sheng Shiong, Don Don Donki, Shopee, RedMart, and pandamart from Jun. 21, 2024.

These flavours are available in 200ml Pocket Packs, designed to be consumed on-the-go.

They are priced at S$1.80 each.

According to Oatside's press release, both new flavours are made with less sugar, no added gums or emulsifiers, and are 100 per cent plant-based and lactose-free with no saturated fats.

A sustainable, healthy option

Launched in 2023, Oatside has been known for being a healthy, sustainable milk alternative.

They also champion for sustainable sourcing and production methods, with their own production line and factory located in Indonesia.

Oatside does not use any artificial flavours either.

Aside from their coffee selection, other existing flavours include the Barista Blend and Chocolate.

Top photo from Yap Yee Hui