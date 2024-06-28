Back

NUS students can take Wednesday afternoons off from 3 to 6pm for out-of-class activities

Three hours a week to take part in out-of-classroom and other student activities.

Belmont Lay | June 28, 2024, 05:19 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The National University of Singapore (NUS) will allow students to take Wednesday afternoons off from the new academic year starting August 2024.

A protected time slot from 3pm to 6pm on Wednesdays to take part in out-of-classroom and other student activities has been introduced, NUS said on Jun. 28.

However, students with classes that require special venues, such as laboratories, might be exempted.

This is part of the new NUSOne approach, a new initiative to provide a "holistic" student experience.

It aims to ease the transition into university life for freshmen, and encourage greater self-directed personal growth and development from the start of one's academic journey.

Students can personalise their non-academic development by deepening their interests in a diverse range of activities including arts, sports, community engagement, personal development workshops and many others.

More than 7,400 freshmen enrolled in NUS in 2023.

NUS has an undergraduate population of about 30,300.

New sports-themed hostel

A new sports-themed hostel, Valour House, ready by August 2025, will be a space for athletes and sports enthusiasts to find others with similar interests.

The hostel, opening in NUS’ Kent Ridge campus next to the university’s sports centre, will house up to 600 residents.

Half of the vacancies will go to athletes and individuals who show sporting excellence, and the rest to other students.

This takes the total number of on-campus hostel places to 12,500.

Close to two-thirds of first-year students apply to stay on campus, with the majority assigned rooms.

Helping freshmen adjust to university life

Also starting in August 2024 is the new Transition to Higher Education programme, to help freshmen adjust to university life.

The programme provides freshmen with essential skills and resources, offered through six non-unit-bearing courses, with two of them being mandatory courses.

Topics covered include emotional awareness and well-being, creating a culture of respect and consent, academic integrity and research ethics, learning strategies, and a guide to generative artificial intelligence.

Top photo via Google Maps

Over 950,000 HDB households to get S$165-S$285 U-Save & S&CC rebates in Jul. 2024

Help to provide support for GST and cost-of-living expenses for lower- to middle-income households.

June 28, 2024, 05:05 PM

S'pore & M'sia cooperate closely on counter-terrorism, what happens in M'sia impacts S'pore's security

The minister noted that the ideology of IS continues to resonate in the region, including in Singapore.

June 28, 2024, 04:38 PM

S'pore man on MRT from Jurong East spotted making balloon animals & cartoon characters

Work never stops.

June 28, 2024, 04:13 PM

S'pore mum splashed hot water on her 4 children, aged 8-11, after suspecting 1 of them stole her money

The mother has suffered intense guilt since the incident, said her lawyer.

June 28, 2024, 03:58 PM

Jho Low agrees to return properties & cash in S'pore to M'sia govt as part of deal with US authorities

The global settlement would "forever resolve" the U.S.' civil, criminal, and administrative asset forfeiture actions of such assets.

June 28, 2024, 03:55 PM

SP S'pore electricity tariff goes up for Jul.- Sep. 2024 quarter

The increase is due to "higher energy costs", said SP Group.

June 28, 2024, 03:33 PM

Bus turns right in Tanjong Pagar, runs over construction worker, SMRT suspends driver

The worker managed to get up and was sent to hospital.

June 28, 2024, 03:24 PM

S'porean man allegedly drugged & robbed in Bangkok by Thai woman he chatted with over past few years

He was confident he knew the woman well enough to meet her in person in Thailand.

June 28, 2024, 03:01 PM

I spent 2.5 hours in Shaw Centre & left feeling like I went through a ‘software update’

Treat yourself and redeem beauty gifts bundles worth over S$650.

June 28, 2024, 01:59 PM

Motorcycle catches fire at CIQ Johor, rider's wife claims no fire extinguisher nearby, gets refuted by Johor fire department

Wife of the rider said she and her husband were okay.

June 28, 2024, 01:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.