Small plastic bags no longer provided at NUH pharmacies from June 2024

Through a series of green initiatives, NUH has committed to reduce its waste generated by 60 per cent by 2030.

Yap Yee Hui | June 21, 2024, 05:10 PM

Small plastic bags will no longer be dispensed at National University Hospital (NUH) pharmacies across the campus.

NUH announced its commitment to a plastic-lite movement on Jun. 14, 2024.

Other green initiatives on its grounds include the unveiling of a new recycling corner and more community gardens.

A plastic-lite campus

As part of NUH's Green Day 2024, the hospital will be abolishing the use of small plastic bags across its pharmacies.

NUH thereby encourages patients to bring their own reusable bags to collect their prescriptions at the hospital.

Photo from NUH

Retail tenants are also partnering with the hospital to reduce the use of plastic bags.

NUH stated in a press release that this initiative can potentially cut the use of up to 480,000 small plastic bags annually.

This is in line with NUH's ongoing efforts to incorporate environmentally-friendly practices in the healthcare sector, recognised as a key contributor to climate change.

Additionally, a new recycling corner is also implemented in the campus to promote recycling habits.

Photo from NUH

NUH will also be opening new community gardens to offer patients and staff the opportunity to engage in gardening activities.

This is to foster a "stronger sense of community and environmental stewardship" among patients and staff.

Jeremy Lee, Assistant Chief Operating Officer of NUH, said in a press release, "We are dedicated to not only providing exceptional healthcare but also to being responsible stewards of our environment."

A community effort

NUH has also rolled out public education programmes to patients and the hospital community to raise awareness on the environmental impacts of plastic use.

Photo from NUH

This is in hopes of encouraging sustainable practices across the hospital.

Lee adds that such initiatives are "beyond just about reducing plastic use; it is about fostering a mindset change towards more sustainable healthcare and a greener future for all".

Commitment to reduce waste

NUH has committed to reducing the waste it generates by 60 per cent, by end-2030.

In November 2022, NUH was the first hospital in Singapore to recycle intravenous (IV) fluid bags made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC).

Since 2023, NUH has also rolled out the Aircon and Mechanical Ventilation (ACMV) setback, an optimised protocol that reduces energy consumption of their operating theatres by 2.8 per cent.

Other sustainable initiatives include the implementation of a food waste digestor in NUH kitchens that digests food waste using organic enzymes, diverting 11 to 15 tonnes of food waste from incineration every month.

These initiatives are aimed at reducing the hospital's carbon footprint.

Top photos from Peifeng/Google Maps and NUH 

