Back

Artist who painted samsui woman mural in Chinatown won't make changes for now

He was told he can hold off work for now.

Belmont Lay | Tharun Suresh | June 22, 2024, 05:08 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Good news for those who want to take photos of the three-storey tall mural in Chinatown featuring a samsui woman with a lit cigarette.

The artist, Sean P Dunston, 50, said he will not be making changes to it just yet.

This decision comes after the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a late night statement on Friday, Jun. 21 that it is "re-evaluating its stance on the mural" following "recent public feedback".

The mural is painted on the exterior of a conserved shophouse at 297 South Bridge Road.

In response to queries from Mothership, Dunston, who has been based in Singapore since 2009, explained the current state of limbo the mural is in: "They haven’t said that it can remain as is, but they asked us to hold off on work for now. Hopefully they’ll let us keep it as it is."

Timeline of events

The mural was put up on Apr. 5, 2024, before approval was sought from URA.

A proposal was submitted on Apr. 19.

URA then requested a resubmission of the proposal on May 8, with a deadline on May 22.

The request for a resubmission concerned the cigarette in the mural.

URA said it was "not aligned with Singapore’s anti-smoking policy stance”.

The artist said his client, who commissioned the mural, wanted to keep the cigarette, but URA rejected the proposal because of it.

The May 22 deadline was then not met as a result.

URA, in a Jun. 18 email seen by Mothership, then issued an order to amend the mural.

The email included feedback from a member of the public who felt the mural was "offensive".

The feedback, read:

"We find this mural offensive and is disrespectful to our samsui women. The woman depicted in this mural looks more like a prostitute than a hardworking samsui woman."

The work of street art came under the spotlight after Dunston took to Instagram on Jun. 19 to make known the discussions happening behind the scenes.

The post has been liked more than 5,000 times.

It is understood that URA was in contact with the building owner and not the artist.

Some of the public feedback surrounding the artwork

Following Dunston's Instagram post highlighting the mural, responses to the artwork, as gleaned from The Straits Times, include acknowledging the work's fidelity to history, its role in encouraging discussion, and allowing for reflection, as well as allocating weightage to public feedback.

More details about the story here:

Top photos via Sean P Dunston

Tourist claims she paid S$21 for cai png at Lucky Plaza food court

She believes she got ripped off.

June 22, 2024, 04:09 PM

Bali mulling 5-fold increase in tourism tax to S$61.60

Tourists galore.

June 22, 2024, 03:57 PM

Male driver, 28, who fled car crash after Yishun police chase, charged for possession of samurai sword & knuckleduster

One of the weapons was allegedly found on the day of the crash.

June 22, 2024, 03:37 PM

Man caught filling S'pore car with govt-subsidised RON95 petrol, M'sia investigating petrol station

Busted.

June 22, 2024, 03:11 PM

Little India soup kitchen left scrambling whenever volunteers who signed up as a group do not show up

According to Krsna's Free Meals, the pattern has been observed since January 2024.

June 22, 2024, 02:36 PM

S'pore not among top few places visited by mainland Chinese tourists for now, more expected in Jun.-Aug. 2024 compared to 2019

The worldwide rebound is expected later this year.

June 22, 2024, 01:40 PM

Subway S’pore has S$6.80 Everyday Value Meals, includes Spicy Beef Taco & Chicken Chorizo flavours

Yum.

June 22, 2024, 12:50 PM

My money has its own insurance & so does yours

Don’t panic.

June 22, 2024, 12:32 PM

Changi Airport T4 transit area store staff calls police on Bali-bound woman who allegedly stole eye cream

Her quick thinking assisted the police in tracking down and arresting the suspect.

June 22, 2024, 12:25 PM

S'pore woman scammed S$4,000 safekeeping 'gold ingots'; 3 men, aged 52-62, arrested for conspiring to cheat

The woman was offered to safekeep the gold ingots in exchange for cash.

June 22, 2024, 11:55 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.