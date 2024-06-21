S’porean man, 27, charged with murder in Australia, allegedly ran over & dragged cyclist, 48, for 30m

A Singaporean man, 27, was charged with murder in Perth, Australia, after he allegedly hit a cyclist with his car over a property dispute on May 24, 2024.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was dragged under the vehicle for over 30 metres.

In a suspected act of vigilantism, Ng Jing Kai had hit the cyclist with his grey Kia Carnival car in Carlisle, a suburb in Perth, causing the victim to "be dragged by the vehicle for a short distance", the Western Australia Police Force (WAPF) told The Straits Times (ST).

He sustained critical injuries and was taken to Royal Perth Hospital, where he died.

Ng was questioned by the police and charged with one count of murder on May 24.

Detective Inspector David Gorton from the WAPF’s major crime division told Australian media that the police are looking into a possible property dispute between the parties.

Several other people in the car

Gorton added that there were several people in the car with Ng at the time of the incident.

They are believed to be Ng's family and friends and have been interviewed by the police.

Ng is being held in custody and will appear in Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Jun. 26.

According to Ng’s LinkedIn profile, he has been a mathematics tutor with Indigo Education Group since October 2022.

He has a bachelor’s in accounting from the Nanyang Technological University and graduated from Dunman High School in 2015.

