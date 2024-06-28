Back

Man, 21, allegedly rides motorcycle without licence, flees on foot after being stopped by police

He was arrested after a short chase.

Winnie Li | June 28, 2024, 10:38 AM

A 21-year-old man was riding a motorcycle without a valid licence along Paya Lebar Road towards Macpherson Road on Jun. 25 afternoon when a police vehicle began following him and asking him to stop.

Upon noticing the police officers, the motorcyclist attempted to flee the scene by speeding up, an employee of a store nearby told Shin Min Daily News.

However, he ended up self-skidding and rammed into a road kerb in front of a petrol station before falling to the ground.

Although the motorcyclist got up and attempted to flee again by running another 20m, the police eventually caught up to him and pinned him down.

Motorcyclist claimed to be injured

According to a photo provided by the source who tipped off Shin Min, the motorcyclist was riding a black bike registered in Singapore.

The store employee added that the police had called an ambulance after the motorcyclist claimed that he was injured.

A few police vehicles also arrived at the scene, and at least eight police officers were seen conducting investigations.

When a Shin Min reporter arrived at the scene on Jun. 25, he saw three police cars and an ambulance parked by the side of the road.

The motorcycle and the motorcyclist were not present.

Police investigations ongoing

The Singapore Police Force confirmed with Mothership that the incident took place at about 3:30pm on Jun. 25.

When a traffic police officer signalled for a motorcyclist to stop to conduct a routine check, he refused to comply with the officer's instructions and sped off, the police said.

The motorcyclist self-skidded and was subsequently arrested for failing to stop when ordered by an authorised officer, riding without a valid licence, riding without insurance coverage, and other traffic-related offences, added the police.

He also sustained minor injuries and was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News

