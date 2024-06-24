Motorcyclist, 39, pillion, 19, thrown into air after hitting car making right turn at MacPherson junction

Two riders on a motorcycle were thrown into the air after crashing into a car making a right turn.

The incident happened at the junction of MacPherson Road and Upper Aljunied Road, on Jun. 22 at about 3:10pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership.

The motorcyclist, 39, and his pillion rider, 19, both male, were conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The male car driver, 61, is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The collision

In footage derived from a dashboard camera uploaded onto Facebook, a car was seen making a discretionary right turn at the junction.

A motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction emerged and crashed into the vehicle.

The motorcyclist and pillion rider were flung into the air.

They hit the ground metres away, along with debris from the damaged bike.

One person's shoe was seen lying near the riders on the road.

People in the car soon got out to check on the riders.

