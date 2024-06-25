S'pore households can claim S$300 CDC vouchers from Jun. 25, 2024

Singaporean households can claim their S$300 Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers now.

The vouchers can be claimed online from Jun. 25 and will expire on Dec. 31.

For each set of vouchers, S$150 can be used at participating heartland merchants and hawkers, while the other S$150 can be used at participating supermarkets.

In a Jun. 25 TikTok video announcing the latest disbursement, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also noted that more coffee shops have joined the scheme.

"So you will be able to use your vouchers at more places for your meals."

The full list of participating merchants can be found here.

How to claim?

To claim your vouchers, you will need to go to go.gov.sg/cdcv and login via Singpass.

You'll see the two types of vouchers: The first for participating hawkers and heartland merchants, and the second for supermarkets.

The first type of voucher is available in denominations of S$2, S$5, and S$10, while the latter is only available in denominations of S$10.

What's this about?

In February 2024, PM Wong announced during Budget 2024 that Singaporeans would get an additional S$600 worth of CDC vouchers.

These will be disbursed in two tranches: The first S$300 in June 2024, and the second S$300 in January 2025.

Previously, S$500 worth of CDC vouchers were disbursed in January this year.

In his Jun. 25 TikTok video, he said more measures under the enhanced Assurance Package would be "progressively implemented over the course of the next few months".

"With external conflicts and supply chain disruptions, countries everywhere are facing higher prices. We cannot control these external events, but we will do everything we can to help Singaporeans cope with higher cost of living pressures, and get through this together."

@lawrencewongst Every Singaporean household will receive $300 in CDC Vouchers today! The vouchers are part of the enhanced Assurance Package which I announced in the Budget. There are other measures in the Package, and they will be progressively rolled out over the coming months. These are concrete actions we are taking to help Singaporean households cope with higher prices and cost of living pressures. ♬ original sound - Lawrence Wong

