Mercedes-Benz rams into Funan mall taxi stand, driver, 31, arrested for alleged drink driving & traffic-related offences

A 31-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver was arrested for alleged drink driving and other traffic-related offences after his car rammed into a bollard at a taxi stand at Funan Mall along Hill Street on Jun. 24 morning.

What happened

A witness of the accident, who declined to be named, told Shin Min Daily News that the white Mercedes was travelling along the road when a truck "suddenly collided with it", causing the driver to lose control of the car.

The Mercedes subsequently rammed into the taxi stand and collided with a taxi that was parked at the taxi stand.

When a Shin Min reporter arrived at the scene of the accident on Monday morning, she only saw the Mercedes and a police vehicle there.

Funan Mall staff had also cordoned off the site.

Mercedes's damages

As a result of the collision, the Mercedes's airbags located in its driver's and front passenger's seats were activated, reported Shin Min.

The front of the car was severely damaged, with some of its parts scattered on the ground.

The right side of the Mercedes also reportedly sustained slight dents and scratches.

A tow truck was seen at the scene.

Mercedes driver lying on bench near taxi stand

The Shin Min reporter also spotted a man, who appeared to have dyed brown hair, lying on the bench near the taxi stand.

He was observed to be asleep.

When he noticed that the reporter was taking photos, he asked the reporter not to take photos of him or his car.

The Chinese daily reported that it was believed that the police conducted a breathalyser test on the driver upon their arrival and arrested him on the spot after noticing he had allegedly been drink driving.

Driver arrested

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to an accident involving a car, a truck, and a taxi on Jun. 25 at around 7am.

SCDF assessed a person for minor injuries, and the person declined to be sent to the hospital.

A 61-year-old male truck driver is assisting with police investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

