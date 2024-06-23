Mercedes Benz driver pretends to charge vehicle in Funan EV charging lot by placing charging gun in boot

A photo of a Mercedez Benz parked at a charging lot meant for electric vehicles (EV) has gone viral on Facebook.

Seemingly in an attempt to make it appear like they were charging their vehicle, the driver had placed the charging gun in the car's boot.

The photo, posted onto Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, was accompanied by a caption which stated that the incident occurred at Funan mall carpark on Jun. 22.

The photo showed the wire of a charging gun poking out of the dark blue Mercedes' boot.

The Mercedes Benz model pictured, a GLC250, is not an electric vehicle, and is a conventional internal combustion engine vehicle.

Captions poked fun at driver

Many of the comments poked fun at the not-so-class act.

Others chided the driver for their ungracious behaviour.

Another user was more empathetic, and speculated that unforeseen circumstances might have forced the driver to find a parking lot in haste.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook