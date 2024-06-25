Pop-up cafe at New Bahru with sustainable menu like dogless hotdog & more on Jul. 13 & 14, 2024

Mercedes-Benz Kantine will be having a two-day pop-up café at New Bahru.
With a menu curated by sustainable bar Fura, the Mercedes-Benz Kantine is part of Green-House 2024.
Green-House 2024, an event featuring homegrown sustainable brands, is organised by Pass It On Studio.
It will be happening on Jul. 13 and 14, 2024.
The three-course pairing set at Mercedes-Benz Kantine will be entirely plant-based.
Here's what we tried:
Bits And Bites
Served on a platter were these three bites:
- Smorrebrød cracker with kenari nut spread
- Brioche with roselle marmalade
- Melons and smoked oyster mushroom on a stick
Dogless Hotdog
As the name suggests, it takes the shape of a hotdog, without the "dog" itself.
Instead, what replaces the "dog" are slow-roast carrots, micro greens, mustard aioli, banana skin ketchup, and sweet pickles.
New Age Goreng Pisang
Topped with sweet flowers, this was a caramelised banana ice cream with galangal dulce and pasilla sauce.
Cult Goop
A drink that consists of cucumber, bell pepper, basil, and lime.
This drink had a little spicy kick to it.
Juicy Juice
Topped with a white chocolate-coated slice of pineapple, this fizzy juice contains banana, pineapple, and jackfruit.
There's also That Easy, a mocktail with notes of green apple, roselle and wild rice.
The pairing set menu costs S$75 per pax.
The pop-up will host four sessions, with a capacity of 60 pax per session.
Reservations can be made here.
Mercedes-Benz Kantine
Location: New Bahru, 46 and 58 Kim Yam Road, Singapore 239351
When: Jul. 13 and 14, 2024
Timing: 11am to 12:30pm and 1pm to 2:30pm
