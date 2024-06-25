Back

Pop-up cafe at New Bahru with sustainable menu like dogless hotdog & more on Jul. 13 & 14, 2024

Sustainable.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 25, 2024, 07:19 PM

Events

Mercedes-Benz Kantine will be having a two-day pop-up café at New Bahru.

With a menu curated by sustainable bar Fura, the Mercedes-Benz Kantine is part of Green-House 2024.

Green-House 2024, an event featuring homegrown sustainable brands, is organised by Pass It On Studio.

It will be happening on Jul. 13 and 14, 2024.

The three-course pairing set at Mercedes-Benz Kantine will be entirely plant-based.

Here's what we tried:

Bits And Bites

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Served on a platter were these three bites:

  • Smorrebrød cracker with kenari nut spread

  • Brioche with roselle marmalade

  • Melons and smoked oyster mushroom on a stick

Dogless Hotdog

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

As the name suggests, it takes the shape of a hotdog, without the "dog" itself.

Instead, what replaces the "dog" are slow-roast carrots, micro greens, mustard aioli, banana skin ketchup, and sweet pickles.

New Age Goreng Pisang

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Topped with sweet flowers, this was a caramelised banana ice cream with galangal dulce and pasilla sauce.

 

Cult Goop

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

A drink that consists of cucumber, bell pepper, basil, and lime.

This drink had a little spicy kick to it.

Juicy Juice

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Topped with a white chocolate-coated slice of pineapple, this fizzy juice contains banana, pineapple, and jackfruit.

There's also That Easy, a mocktail with notes of green apple, roselle and wild rice.

The pairing set menu costs S$75 per pax.

The pop-up will host four sessions, with a capacity of 60 pax per session.

Reservations can be made here.

Mercedes-Benz Kantine

Location: New Bahru, 46 and 58 Kim Yam Road, Singapore 239351

When: Jul. 13 and 14, 2024

Timing: 11am to 12:30pm and 1pm to 2:30pm

Top images via @green_house.sg on Instagram. 

