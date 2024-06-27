New ‘Despicable Me’ Minion toys with every McDonald’s S’pore Happy Meal from Jun. 27-Aug. 7

Fans of “Despicable Me” will go ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-nanas over their new line of toys.

In conjunction with the release of the new “Despicable Me 4” in theatres locally on Jul. 4, McDonald’s Singapore will be launching a series of Minion toys.

From Jun. 27 to Aug. 7, there will be 12 cute Minions to collect in total.

Get acquainted with Gru’s adorable tiny henchmen from the upcoming movie, such as Ron, Ralph, Jerry, Dave and more.

To get your hands on a Minion, simply purchase McDonald’s Happy Meal

If you choose the Chicken McNuggets option, it also comes in an exclusive Despicable Me-themed nuggets box.

Two new toys will be available every Thursday at 11am from the start of the launch.

Here’s the full schedule for when each set of Minions will be released.

Meet your favourite characters

There is also a “Despicable Me” “Meet the Characters” book you can opt for instead of a toy.

Fans can learn more about the Minions, and how they came to work under Gru, as well as the personalities of Gru’s adopted daughters, Margo, Edith and Agnes.

During this campaign period, McDonald’s will also be donating 20 cents instead of the usual 10 cents with every Happy Meal purchased to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Singapore, which is dedicated to supporting families with seriously ill children.

Happy Meals are sold at every McDonald’s except those at institutions.

Snag those Minions while stocks last.

This is a sponsored article by McDonald’s.

Top photo by Ashley Tan