Taiwanese band Mayday donates S$200,000 to S'pore non-profit to support students with special needs

Taiwanese band Mayday has made a donation of S$200,000 to My Inspiring Journey Hub (MIJ Hub), a non-profit organisation in Changi that offers academic curriculum and living skills for students aged four to 40 with learning differences.

These learning differences include autism, Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Cerebral Palsy, Dyslexia, Down Syndrome, and Global Developmental Delay.

Mayday's donation was announced by MIJ Hub in a media release on Jun. 26.

The donation is facilitated by the South East Community Development Council (South East CDC) and aims to support the "educational and vocational aspirations" of MIJ Hub's students.

Donation to benefit 22 students

Mayday's donation will have "a transformative impact on the lives of 22 students at MIJ Hub", said the non-profit organisation.

Over half of the amount will be used to support students in the Work Readiness Adult Programme (WRAP) for two years, added MIJ Hub.

The students will be provided with "a thoughtfully curated curriculum" that aims to help them identify and understand their abilities, which will assist them in securing internships or job placements in the future.

The remaining amount will go toward students in the Early Intervention Preschool Programme (EIPP) for two years and help prepare them for "a smooth transition to enrol in a primary school setting".

Donation 'a display of appreciation' for Singapore fans' 25 years of support

According to the media release, Mayday decided to make its contribution to express its gratitude "for 25 years of unwavering support from fans in Singapore".

The band is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024 and will be hosting two anniversary concerts in Singapore on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, 2025.

"We have always felt a deep connection with our fans in Singapore, and this donation is our way of giving back to a community that has given us so much over the past 25 years," said Mayday's spokesperson and guitarist Monster.

"We are also grateful to Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM) and Live Nation Singapore for their continued efforts to bring us to Singapore and for playing an instrumental role in facilitating memorable connections with our fans," added Monster.

In response, MIJ Hub's Executive Director Muhammad Nasrul Rohmat said the organisation is "deeply grateful to Mayday for their generosity and their commitment to making a lasting impact on the lives of individuals with special needs".

"This contribution will provide provide crucial support to our students. It is heartening to see such a renowned group giving back to the community in Singapore, which has supported them for so many years. We are fortunate to be part of the South East District where the South East CDC is capable at matching needs of agencies like ours with those who are ready to contribute," he added.

