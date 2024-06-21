Car crashes in Yishun during police chase, male driver on the run, female passenger, 32, arrested

A man is on the run from the police after crashing a dark blue Volkswagen into a lamp post along Yishun Street 71 during a police car chase.

Police said the male car driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, while the female car passenger was detained by officers at the scene.

According to Shin Min Daily News, when they arrived at the scene, they saw a woman believed to be the female passenger with a female police officer.

K9 unit activated

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they had received a call for assistance at Block 746 Yishun Street 72 at around 8:15pm on Jun. 20, 2024.

Upon their arrival, a car sped off and subsequently self-skidded along Yishun Street 71, coming to a stop after hitting a lamp post.

From photos, the car's bumper can be seen falling off completely after the accident, and debris was scattered on the road.

Another photo showed a police officer with a police dog from the K9 unit.

No injuries were reported, the police said.

Found weapons and substances in the car

The police subsequently found an assortment of weapons, as well as substances believed to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia, in the car.

The 32-year-old female car passenger was arrested for suspected consumption and possession of controlled drugs, possession of drug apparatus and consorting with persons carrying offensive weapons.

Efforts to trace the male car driver are ongoing.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News