Back

Car crashes in Yishun during police chase, male driver on the run, female passenger, 32, arrested

Police found drug-like substances and weapons in the car.

Ruth Chai | June 21, 2024, 04:52 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man is on the run from the police after crashing a dark blue Volkswagen into a lamp post along Yishun Street 71 during a police car chase.

Police said the male car driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, while the female car passenger was detained by officers at the scene.

According to Shin Min Daily News, when they arrived at the scene, they saw a woman believed to be the female passenger with a female police officer.

Image via Shin Min Daily News

K9 unit activated

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they had received a call for assistance at Block 746 Yishun Street 72 at around 8:15pm on Jun. 20, 2024.

Upon their arrival, a car sped off and subsequently self-skidded along Yishun Street 71, coming to a stop after hitting a lamp post.

From photos, the car's bumper can be seen falling off completely after the accident, and debris was scattered on the road.

Image via Shin Min Daily News

Another photo showed a police officer with a police dog from the K9 unit.

Image via Shin Min Daily News

No injuries were reported, the police said.

Found weapons and substances in the car

The police subsequently found an assortment of weapons, as well as substances believed to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia, in the car.

The 32-year-old female car passenger was arrested for suspected consumption and possession of controlled drugs, possession of drug apparatus and consorting with persons carrying offensive weapons.

Efforts to trace the male car driver are ongoing.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

M'sian boy, 15, with end-stage liver disease in S'pore, still can't find donor after 14-month search

More than 10 prospective donors were rejected as incompatible.

June 21, 2024, 04:12 PM

2 women in France on trial for claiming president's wife Brigitte Macron is transgender

The claim was made in 2022 amidst elections.

June 21, 2024, 03:38 PM

Train ride from hell: LRT passengers shocked by burning buildings in Pudu, M'sia

Very scary.

June 21, 2024, 02:17 PM

Want to live in an HDB flat in Bayshore? 1st BTO flats to be launched there in Oct. 2024.

Sea view.

June 21, 2024, 01:42 PM

Carousell, Facebook Marketplace & others must implement measures to 'proactively disrupt' scams from Jun. 26, 2024

Countering scams and malicious cyber activities.

June 21, 2024, 12:03 PM

Over 71,000kg of oil-soaked sand scooped up from 3 Sentosa beaches

"Good progress has been made. Much work remains to be done too."

June 21, 2024, 11:36 AM

S'pore woman 'traumatised' after sharing Gojek ride with at least 6 cockroaches on 40-minute trip

A living nightmare.

June 21, 2024, 11:32 AM

New green corridor at Sentosa to attract butterflies & boost local butterfly populations

Butterflies are crucial for pollination and also serve as a food source for other animals and insects.

June 21, 2024, 10:54 AM

Nasty Cookie selling macaron croissants from S$8.50

For those with a sweet tooth.

June 21, 2024, 10:47 AM

Passersby defuse confrontation outside Eunos MRT station, man, 60, assisting police investigations

No injuries were reported.

June 21, 2024, 09:15 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.