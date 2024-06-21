Back

Man, 37, falls headfirst into drain in Eunos in accident, taken to hospital

Investigations are ongoing.

Seri Mazliana | June 21, 2024, 06:38 PM

A 37-year-old man in Singapore was taken to the hospital after he fell headfirst into a drain in Eunos on Jun. 20, following an accident involving a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB).

The accident occured near Block 115 Eunos Avenue 3 at around 3:15pm.

Trapped upside down

Images of the accident were reportedly circulated widely on WhatsApp.

In photos sent by a Mothership reader, the man can be seen in an upside-down position in the drain.

His upper body and part of his lower body were trapped in the drain while his legs stuck out.

Photo by Mothership reader.

His PAB did not appear damaged.

Photo by Mothership reader.

Believed to have self-skidded

In response to Mothership queries, the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to the accident at around 3:15pm.

The man was believed to have self-skidded along Eunos Avenue 3 towards Eunos Road 8.

He was later conveyed in a conscious state to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photos by Mothership reader

