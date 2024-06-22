Back

Male driver, 28, who fled car crash after Yishun police chase, charged for possession of samurai sword & knuckleduster

One of the weapons was allegedly found on the day of the crash.

Matthias Ang | June 22, 2024, 03:37 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man who fled from the police after crashing a dark blue Volkswagen into a lamp post along Yishun Street 71, following a police chase, has been charged.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, 28-year-old Maurice Tan was slapped with two charges under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act for possessing a knuckleduster and a black samurai sword.

He will return to court on Jun. 28, 2024.

Black samurai sword allegedly found on day of incident

Court documents said Tan allegedly was in possession of the sword on Jun. 20, at 8:45pm along Yishun Street 71.

According to the police, they had received a call for assistance at Block 746 Yishun Street 72 at around 8:15pm on Jun. 20, 2024.

Upon their arrival, a car sped off and subsequently self-skidded along Yishun Street 71.

It came to a stop after hitting a lamp post.

Based on photos, the car's bumper had fallen off completely after the accident, and debris was scattered on the road.

The police subsequently found an assortment of weapons, as well as substances believed to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia, in the car.

A 32-year-old female car passenger was also arrested for suspected consumption and possession of controlled drugs, possession of drug apparatus and consorting with persons carrying offensive weapons.

As for the knuckleduster, Tan was allegedly found in possession of it on Jun. 21, at 11:05pm, at Orchid Park Condominium along Yishun Street 81.

The suspected drug-related offences were referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

Viral video of Thai girl, 10, feeding baby sibling in class warms netizens hearts

Many netizens praised the girl for being "strong" and "a good child".

June 23, 2024, 11:12 AM

Firsthand: S’pore mum honours late son’s legacy with fashion show to give cancer patients ‘1 day of happiness’

'Everyone grieves in different ways', she said.

June 23, 2024, 11:02 AM

PM Wong: Govt seeking to build society with room for 'U-turns, experimentation & outliers'

He also spoke about the need to redefine success in a video message to Singaporeans on Jun. 22.

June 22, 2024, 09:03 PM

Sim Lim Tower ice cream uncle passes away

:'''''''''''''''''(

June 22, 2024, 07:27 PM

Lei cha hawker stall Thunder Tree reopens as Fire Flies at People's Park Centre

Solid kolo mee.

June 22, 2024, 05:24 PM

Artist who painted samsui woman mural in Chinatown won't make changes for now

He was told he can hold off work for now.

June 22, 2024, 05:08 PM

Tourist claims she paid S$21 for cai png at Lucky Plaza food court

She believes she got ripped off.

June 22, 2024, 04:09 PM

Bali mulling 5-fold increase in tourism tax to S$61.60

Tourists galore.

June 22, 2024, 03:57 PM

Man caught filling S'pore car with govt-subsidised RON95 petrol, M'sia investigating petrol station

Busted.

June 22, 2024, 03:11 PM

Little India soup kitchen left scrambling whenever volunteers who signed up as a group do not show up

According to Krsna's Free Meals, the pattern has been observed since January 2024.

June 22, 2024, 02:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.