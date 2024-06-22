Male driver, 28, who fled car crash after Yishun police chase, charged for possession of samurai sword & knuckleduster

A man who fled from the police after crashing a dark blue Volkswagen into a lamp post along Yishun Street 71, following a police chase, has been charged.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, 28-year-old Maurice Tan was slapped with two charges under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act for possessing a knuckleduster and a black samurai sword.

He will return to court on Jun. 28, 2024.

Black samurai sword allegedly found on day of incident

Court documents said Tan allegedly was in possession of the sword on Jun. 20, at 8:45pm along Yishun Street 71.

According to the police, they had received a call for assistance at Block 746 Yishun Street 72 at around 8:15pm on Jun. 20, 2024.

Upon their arrival, a car sped off and subsequently self-skidded along Yishun Street 71.

It came to a stop after hitting a lamp post.

Based on photos, the car's bumper had fallen off completely after the accident, and debris was scattered on the road.

The police subsequently found an assortment of weapons, as well as substances believed to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia, in the car.

A 32-year-old female car passenger was also arrested for suspected consumption and possession of controlled drugs, possession of drug apparatus and consorting with persons carrying offensive weapons.

As for the knuckleduster, Tan was allegedly found in possession of it on Jun. 21, at 11:05pm, at Orchid Park Condominium along Yishun Street 81.

The suspected drug-related offences were referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

