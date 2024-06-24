Back

M'sia bus driver complains about finding ladies' underwear abandoned by passenger

Why?

Keyla Supharta | June 24, 2024, 03:31 PM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappA bus driver in Malaysia was in for a surprise when he spotted a forgotten item a passenger left behind.

The forgotten item? A pair of ladies' underwear.

"You took off (the underwear and went) naked inside the bus?"

The bus driver vented his frustration via TikTok.

The 40-second clip showed the driver panning the interior of the bus and said, "this is the problem".

"We are too easy on troublemakers," he continued, as he pointed the camera towards a damaged seat on the bus.

Gif via via @salammanisss/TikTok.

He then walked to another part of the bus and pointed towards a different seat.

"The woman sitting here also," he said as he picked up two fallen objects from the floor.

Gif via via @salammanisss/TikTok.

"Do you know what these are?" He asked.

"I thought these are stockings left behind. But they're not stockings. They are underwear, you know underwear?"

"Female underwear rolled up. You took off (the underwear and went) naked inside the bus?"

"Who do we complain to?"

The caption of the post (in Malay) read:

"New bus, beautiful, clean, fragrant, comfortable, the driver takes care of it [in tiptop condition], but the passengers are the problem.

A driver who focuses on driving, arrives at the destination [and wants to] rest instead of picking up your trash and your underwear.

If [we] pick up your underwear, when the driver wants to sleep, eat, [or] bathe, [they have to] clean the bus, wash the bus again."

Exasperated, the driver asked: "If it's like this, who do we file a complaint to? JPJ (Road Transport Department Malaysia)? Police? The fire department?"

"Alamak"

The video has since gone viral on TikTok.

At the time of writing, the video has been viewed more than 821,5000 times.

Some commenters encouraged the bus driver to check the CCTV and locate the passenger responsible for leaving her underwear behind.

One TikTok user encouraged the driver to send in the underwear for DNA testing and call the police.

One user said: "Alamak it's (the underwear) rolled... you still touch."

Top image via @salammanisss/TikTok.

Thai wildlife rescuer carefully removes snake that sought warmth in sleeping man's boxers

Snake in my Calvins.

June 24, 2024, 02:02 PM

13 sent to hospital after Korean Air plane apparently dropped from 35,000 feet to 9,000 feet within 10 minutes

The aircraft experienced a sudden uncontrolled decompression.

June 24, 2024, 12:24 PM

Universal Studios S'pore to feature Netflix's 'Sweet Home' for Halloween Horror Nights 2024

Straight out of your screens.

June 24, 2024, 12:10 PM

Motorcyclist, 39, pillion, 19, thrown into air after hitting car making right turn at MacPherson junction

The male car driver, 61, is assisting police with investigations.

June 24, 2024, 11:48 AM

2 men, aged 17 & 19, allegedly stole 4 bottles of perfume worth S$369 from Mustafa Centre

Among six people to be charged for their suspected involvement in separate cases of shop theft.

June 24, 2024, 11:37 AM

Thailand also wants to join BRICS

They submitted a formal request to join at a BRICS ministerial meeting a week ago.

June 24, 2024, 10:53 AM

I tried a S$138++ 8-course omakase meal in Orchard. It was life-changing.

I lost my omakase virginity and it was great.

June 24, 2024, 10:40 AM

Australian teen allegedly creates & shares nude deepfakes of over 50 schoolgirls, gets arrested

Some were apparently as young as 14.

June 24, 2024, 01:52 AM

S'pore photographer captures artistic shots of community cats around her HDB

Cute.

June 23, 2024, 06:39 PM

Over 140,000kg of oil-soaked sand removed from Sentosa beaches, Siloso Beach 'largely cleaned'

Sentosa has started clearing oil on rock bunds and breakwaters.

June 23, 2024, 06:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.