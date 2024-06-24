M'sia bus driver complains about finding ladies' underwear abandoned by passenger

A bus driver in Malaysia was in for a surprise when he spotted a forgotten item a passenger left behind.

The forgotten item? A pair of ladies' underwear.

The bus driver vented his frustration via TikTok.

The 40-second clip showed the driver panning the interior of the bus and said, "this is the problem".

"We are too easy on troublemakers," he continued, as he pointed the camera towards a damaged seat on the bus.

He then walked to another part of the bus and pointed towards a different seat.

"The woman sitting here also," he said as he picked up two fallen objects from the floor.

"Do you know what these are?" He asked.

"I thought these are stockings left behind. But they're not stockings. They are underwear, you know underwear?"

"Female underwear rolled up. You took off (the underwear and went) naked inside the bus?"

"Who do we complain to?"

The caption of the post (in Malay) read:

"New bus, beautiful, clean, fragrant, comfortable, the driver takes care of it [in tiptop condition], but the passengers are the problem. A driver who focuses on driving, arrives at the destination [and wants to] rest instead of picking up your trash and your underwear. If [we] pick up your underwear, when the driver wants to sleep, eat, [or] bathe, [they have to] clean the bus, wash the bus again."

Exasperated, the driver asked: "If it's like this, who do we file a complaint to? JPJ (Road Transport Department Malaysia)? Police? The fire department?"

"Alamak"

The video has since gone viral on TikTok.

At the time of writing, the video has been viewed more than 821,5000 times.

Some commenters encouraged the bus driver to check the CCTV and locate the passenger responsible for leaving her underwear behind.

One TikTok user encouraged the driver to send in the underwear for DNA testing and call the police.

One user said: "Alamak it's (the underwear) rolled... you still touch."

Top image via @salammanisss/TikTok.