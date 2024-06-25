Back

M'sia Airlines plane to Bangkok returns to KL due to pressurisation issue

The plane was already in Thai airspace.

Belmont Lay | June 25, 2024, 11:30 AM

A Malaysia Airlines flight bound for Bangkok was forced to return to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Jun. 24.

Flight MH780, an Airbus A330-200, had to return to KLIA after experiencing a pressurisation issue at 5.59pm on Monday evening while en route to the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, the airline said, according to Free Malaysia Today.

The statement added that the pilots initiated an "emergency descent", although cabin altitude was not exceeded and passenger oxygen masks were not deployed, Malay Mail reported.

The plane made a U-turn about one hour into the flight, Flightradar24 showed.

The plane landed safely at KLIA at 8:18pm, the airlines said.

Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok flights typically take about two hours and 15 minutes.

UK-based aviation news portal AviationSource News reported that the plane was already in Thai airspace when the pilot declared an emergency and adjusted its course for Kuala Lumpur.

Four days ago, Malaysia Airlines flight MH199 from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur had to return to Hyderabad, India after an engine malfunction led to sparks emanating from the aircraft.

The plane landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 3:21am local time, with all passengers and crew disembarking safely.

Top photo via Malaysia Airlines

