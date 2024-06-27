Back

Madison Beer performing at S'pore Expo on Aug. 22, 2024, tickets from S$118

Spinnin' to Singapore.

Yeo Gi-Anne | June 27, 2024, 12:17 PM

WhatsappU.S. singer Madison Beer will be performing at the Singapore Expo on Aug. 22, 2024, as part of her "The Encore" tour.

This will be the singer's first time in Singapore.

Besides Singapore, she'll also be making stops in other regions like Japan, Indonesia, and Australia.

From S$118

Tickets will be priced from S$118 to S$218, exclusive of booking fees.

There will be three days of ticket sales where fans can try their luck at getting tickets.

The Row One Asia presale will be happening on Jul. 3, 2024, at 2pm via its website.

The artist presale will be happening on Jul. 4, 2024, at 2pm via her mailing lists.

And lastly, general sales to the public will be happening on Jul. 5, 2024, at 2pm via:

Top images via Madison Beer on Instagram.

