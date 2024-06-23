Back

Lorry mounts curb & crashes into lamp post at Farrer Road

SCDF was alerted to a road accident along Farrer Road at 9:20am.

Hannah Martens | June 23, 2024, 03:52 PM

A lorry mounted a curb and crashed into a lamp post along Farrer Road on Jun. 22, 2024.

At 9:40am, bystanders and multiple personnel were seen at the accident site.

There was also an ambulance on the scene.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road accident along Farrer Road at 9:20am.

SCDF assessed one person for minor injuries, but the person declined to be sent to the hospital.

