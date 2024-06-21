Back

Loft Home Furnishing caught putting fake 5-star reviews on website, gets warning

Busted.

Daniel Seow | June 21, 2024, 06:59 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Local furniture retailer Loft Home Furnishing and its owners received warnings from the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) for publishing fake five-star reviews on its website.

The business was caught posting the fake reviews between November 2022 and August 2023, CCCS said in a Jun. 21 media release.

Customers said 5-star reviews not from them

CCCS started investigations against Loft Home Furnishing in October 2023 after receiving complaints from customers.

The complainants alleged that there were fake reviews containing their initials posted on the business's website.

These reviews, supposedly made by seven customers, gave "glowing recommendations" on the quality of the purchased furniture and contained "actual photos" of the furniture in their homes.

However, the customers themselves said they had no knowledge of them.

Reviews posted by business

CCS found that the actual culprits were Loft Home Furnishing and two of its related businesses, Loft Home Furniture and Loft Industries (collectively known as Loft Home Entities).

Investigations had narrowed down that only they were able to access the customers’ information and possessed the photos used in the reviews.

Warnings were issued to Loft Home Entities and their owners.

Loft Home Furnishing has since admitted to posting the fake reviews, and took down the ones identified in the investigation, CCCS said.

Punishment

Loft Home Entities has since given CCCS an undertaking to stop posting fake reviews, set up a customer feedback channel to report fake reviews on their websites and take down any reviews verified to be fake.

They also promised to invite past customers between November 2022 and August 2023, as well as future customers, to report fake reviews relating to their purchases.

Sui Luyang and Wang Lei, Loft Home Entities' owners, have also pledged not to engage in any unfair trade practices in the future.

CCCS has closed the case but will take action if future malpractice is found.

How to avoid getting fooled by fake reviews

CCCS also provided steps that customers can take to avoid getting fooled by fake reviews.

Firstly, they should read reviews of different scores and analyse the common opinions expressed in them instead of just looking at average review scores and the number of good reviews.

Next, customers should check multiple websites and platforms to gauge the consistency and reliability of the reviews, looking out for verified purchases and taking sponsored reviews with a grain of salt.

Lastly, they should be wary of generic reviews which lack details and use generic buzzwords like "amazing" or "perfect", products with overly positive reviews, and reviews with spelling and grammatical errors.

Those who encounter unfair practices towards consumers can approach CASE for assistance.

Consumers can visit www.case.org.sg or call 6227 5100 for more information.

More about the business

Loft Home Furnishing was established in 2017 and sells a variety of furniture and home fittings on its website.

As of Jun. 21, the website boasts an overall rating of 4.9 across more than 13,300 reviews.

Of these, 13,000 of them are indicated as five-star reviews.

Image from Loft Home Furnishing website.

According to the website, its mission is "to deliver high-quality furnishings in impeccable condition, always accompanied by transparent pricing and unwavering reliability."

Top image from Loft Home Furnishing website & Canva

Woman in Pontianak, Indonesia, dies after stumbling off treadmill & falling out of 3rd floor gym window

The victim was rushed to the hospital but lost her life due to bleeding from the head.

June 21, 2024, 06:58 PM

Man, 37, falls headfirst into drain in Eunos in accident, taken to hospital

Investigations are ongoing.

June 21, 2024, 06:38 PM

S'porean man, 26, said 'sorry' to police before fleeing Whitley Road roadblock, now jailed

He was sentenced to 14 weeks in jail, fined S$2,000, and disqualified from holding a driving license for 40 months.

June 21, 2024, 06:22 PM

S’porean man, 27, charged with murder in Australia, allegedly ran over & dragged cyclist, 48, for 30m

The Australian police are looking into a possible property dispute between the parties.

June 21, 2024, 06:12 PM

Mandopop singer Rainie Yang to perform at the S'pore Indoor Stadium on Aug. 24, 2024

She's back.

June 21, 2024, 06:09 PM

'We are brothers': Spurs captain Son Heung Min accepts teammate's apology for racist remark

All good.

June 21, 2024, 05:56 PM

Giant S$20 Cup Noodles at FairPrice not 1 monster serving, but stores 12 regular cups

My mum: "Aiyo, so much MSG."

June 21, 2024, 05:52 PM

S'pore man gives 4 cartons of 100 Plus drinks to workers cleaning up oil spill at East Coast Park

Aw.

June 21, 2024, 05:51 PM

Mediacorp's Star Search back in 2024 after 5 years

Who's the next star?

June 21, 2024, 05:48 PM

S'porean ex-police investigating officer gets 25 months' jail for forging witness statements, lied during lawyer application

He forged 38 statements across 21 case files.

June 21, 2024, 05:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.