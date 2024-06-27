Back

Ex-defence minister Li Shangfu expelled from Communist Party of China

Li is said to have offered and taken bribes.

Tan Min-Wei | June 27, 2024, 07:05 PM

Events

China's former Minister for National Defense, Li Shangfu, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China on Jun. 27 for serious violations of party discipline and the law.

Improper benefits

Xinhua reported that China's Central Military Commission (CMC) launched an investigation against Li on Aug. 31, 2023, approximately a month before it was revealed that he had been removed as defence minister and state councillor.

The investigation found that Li had seriously violated political and organisational discipline, and had sought "improper benefits in personnel arrangements" for himself and others.

It was also found that the had taken advantage of his post to "seek benefits for others", as well accepting  "a huge amount of money and valuables", in return for providing those benefits.

He is also suspected to have taken and offered bribes, offering money to others to "seek undue benefits".

Tremendous harm

Xinhua's report said that Li had "betrayed the Party's original aspiration and its principals", and had failed the trust of both the Central Committee and the CMC.

It also said that Li had "severely contaminated the political environment" of the equipment sector in the military and the ethics of relevant industries.

This is in line with speculation that Li's disappearance and subsequent removal was due to an equipment procurement issue, as reported by Reuters in 2023.

Li's case will be transferred to the military for examination and prosecution, and his expulsion from the CPC will be confirmed by its Central Committee during a plenary session to be held in July 2024.

Xinhua reported that Li's violations of law and discipline had brought "enormous damage to the Party's cause" as well as the development of the armed forces and national defence.

It called his violations "extremely serious in nature", stating that the investigation had found his actions had a "high detrimental impact and tremendous harm".

