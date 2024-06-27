More than 23,000 people applied for 6,938 flats during June 2024 BTO exercise

A total of 23,018 people applied for 6,938 flats during the June 2024 BTO exercise, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said on Jun. 26, 2024.

The exercise closed at 11:59pm on the same day.

This puts the subscription rate at 3.31.

The BTO flats were launched at Teban Breeze in Jurong East, Marsiling Peak in Woodlands, Chencharu Hills in Yishun, Tanjong Rhu Riverfront in Kallang Whampoa, Holland Vista in Queenstown and Tampines GreenTopaz.

17,613 applicants for 4,793 three-room and bigger flats

There were 5,405 applicants for 2,145 two-room flexi flats and 17,613 applicants for 4,793 three-room and bigger flats.

The number of applicants includes first-timer families, first-timer singles, seniors and second-timer families.

The median application rate for first-timer family applicants for three-room and bigger flats was 1.8, slightly higher than that of the closing of the February 2024 BTO exercise at 1.6, HDB noted in a Facebook post.

HDB added that the figure of 1.8 continues the trend of more "muted" application rates for first-timer families buying three-room and bigger flats.

These purchases form the bulk of BTO sales launch purchases, since the November 2022 sales launch.

Median application rate for first-time families highest in Tampines

The median first-timer family application rate was highest in Tampines GreenTopaz, at 7.8 for a four-room flat and 8 for a five-room flat.

There were 2,171 applicants for 214 four-room flats and 2,144 applicants for 174 five-room flats.

This was followed by Queenstown, which had a median first-timer family rate of 6.2 for a four-room flat, with 2,100 applicants for 228 four-room flats.

For Holland Vista in Queenstown, HDB noted that this is despite the project having a stricter Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) and resale conditions since it is a Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) project.

HDB added that the higher demand for both the Tampines and Queenstown projects is likely due to their locations in mature estates and prime areas, and their close proximity to amenities and MRT stations.

Lowest median application rates were at Woodlands

The lowest median first-timer family application rates were at Marsiling Peak in Woodlands.

All of the rates were below one for all types of flats, including the five-room flats which had a rate of 0.5.

HDB added that this means almost all the applicants of the Marsiling Peak I BTO project, which has a waiting time of less than three years, as well as the Marsiling Peak II BTO project, will be able to book their new HDB flats.

The median application rate for three-room flats at Teban Breeze in Jurong East was also below one.

There were a total of 173 applicants for 111 three-room flat units in this location.

"We strongly encourage applicants to book a flat when invited to do so as non-selection counts could affect their future BTO applications," HDB added in its Facebook post.

8,500 flats to be offered under new classification scheme in October 2024

In October 2024, HDB will offer about 8,500 flats in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Geylang, Jurong West, Kallang/ Whampoa, Pasir Ris, Sengkang and Woodlands, under the new flat classification scheme of Standard, Plus and Prime flats.

This will be the highest number of BTO flats available in a single exercise since November 2022, when 9,655 BTO flats were released, according to Singapore Realtors.

The flat supply will be subject to review, as project details are firmed up closer to the launch date.

Flat buyers interested to apply for a flat must have a valid HFE letter.

