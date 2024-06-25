Back

K-pop star Jay Park launches OnlyFans account ahead of new single

Hannah Martens | June 25, 2024, 04:41 PM

For those who may be interested, American Korean rapper Jay Park has joined OnlyFans.

On Jun. 25, Park tweeted the link to his OnlyFans account.

He tweeted later that his account is not "paid-subscription based", so fans can subscribe to his OnlyFans content for free.

This appears to be a way to promote his new single, "McNasty," which is slated to drop on Jun. 30 at 6 p.m. Korea time.

Park has only made four posts on his OnlyFans, each with a reference to his new single.

Park is among the numerous artists coming to Singapore to perform at the inaugural Waterbomb Singapore show.

He will take the stage on Aug. 24.

