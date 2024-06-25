K-pop star Jay Park launches OnlyFans account ahead of new single

For those who may be interested, American Korean rapper Jay Park has joined OnlyFans.

On Jun. 25, Park tweeted the link to his OnlyFans account.

Yall bout yo get fed 😈 #McNasty out June 30th https://t.co/IDngKtMQNa pic.twitter.com/1SYv9ZuDDC — JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) June 24, 2024

He tweeted later that his account is not "paid-subscription based", so fans can subscribe to his OnlyFans content for free.

“Jay Park gotta Only Fans” “He must be low on money” ( my account is not paid subscription based 😂) **goes and looks for my Only Fans leaks 😂 🤷‍♂️ McNasty out June 30th 😈 — JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) June 25, 2024

This appears to be a way to promote his new single, "McNasty," which is slated to drop on Jun. 30 at 6 p.m. Korea time.

Park has only made four posts on his OnlyFans, each with a reference to his new single.

Park is among the numerous artists coming to Singapore to perform at the inaugural Waterbomb Singapore show.

He will take the stage on Aug. 24.

Top photos via Instagram & OnlyFans