Japanese TikToker mistakes cendol jelly as 'M'sian ramen', cooks it with pan-fried garlic & beansprouts

Japanese TikTok content creator Sora Fula has come under the spotlight after she apparently mistook the jelly used in cendol as some sort of Malaysian ramen.

Fula, who is based in Malaysia and occasionally creates content in Malay, shared a video on Jun. 18 of her cooking the green rice flour jelly along with savoury ingredients like garlic and beansprouts.

Cendol is a sweet iced dessert, typically topped off with red beans, jelly and syrup.

Cooks it as a soup

At the start of the video, which has over 2 million views, Fula held up a packet of cendol found in a local supermarket.

"I'm going to try out Malaysian ramen," she said, in earnest.

She pondered the colour of the jelly before starting to cook though.

Fula first pan-fried some garlic and beansprouts together and later added water, stock and soy sauce to the mix.

Lastly, she poured an entire bowl of jelly into the "soup", before serving it in a wooden bowl.

Fula asked: "Does it look delicious?"

She then showed the bowl of steaming "cendol soup" to her cat, who was visibly nonplussed.

The TikToker went on to do a taste test and appeared confused when she finally tried it.

She asked viewers if she had boiled it for too long, as it was too soft.

Responses

TikTok users were amused, with many correcting her and letting her know that the ingredient was actually the jelly in cendol.

One user also provided a quick recipe to make the dessert.

You may watch the full video here:

