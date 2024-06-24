S'porean man, 28, charged for allegedly stealing 2 IKEA Tampines trolleys with 3 other people

A man was charged in court with the theft of two IKEA Tampines trolleys, worth S$300 each, which were left outside the store's pickup point.

According to charge sheets, Cheng Si Ren, a 28-year-old Singaporean, allegedly committed the crime on Aug. 23, 2022, together with "two other Chinese males, and one Chinese female".

It is unclear if the charge sheets were referring to the three co-conspirators' nationality or ethnicity.

It was also not mentioned in the recent court hearing on Jun. 24, 2024, whether the trio had been arrested.

Remanded in jail

In addition to a theft charge, Cheng faces another charge of absconding for not attending a State Court hearing scheduled for Feb. 7, 2023.

According to court records, Cheng is currently remanded, and the police prosecuting officer recommended no bail as Cheng had absconded.

The prosecuting officer also said Cheng might face more criminal or drug-related charges pending the outcome of investigations by the respective agencies and the directions from the Attorney-General's Chambers.

However, the judge noted that Cheng had requested bail to see a doctor outside of prison due to his medical condition.

"I have sweat and shivers"

The judge said she received a memo from the prisons describing Cheng's medical condition, noting that arrangements had been made for Cheng to be treated at a hospital's haematology department.

The court records also noted that Cheng said, "I have sweat and shivers because of my condition repeatedly. They just gave me Panadol."

The prosecuting officer asked for two days to give an update on the matter, and the judge said she would consider offering a "high bail" if the new charges were not tendered by the next hearing on Jun. 26.

Anyone guilty of committing theft alone or in conspiracy with others will face a jail term of up to three years, a fine or both.

Under the Criminal Procedure Code, anyone who fails to attend court as required without reasonable excuse can be punished with an imprisonment term not exceeding three years, a fine or both.

Top image via Reddit & Google Maps