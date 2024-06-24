Back

S'porean man, 28, charged for allegedly stealing 2 IKEA Tampines trolleys with 3 other people

The trolleys were worth S$300 each.

Kerr Puay Hian | June 24, 2024, 04:24 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man was charged in court with the theft of two IKEA Tampines trolleys, worth S$300 each, which were left outside the store's pickup point.

According to charge sheets, Cheng Si Ren, a 28-year-old Singaporean, allegedly committed the crime on Aug. 23, 2022, together with "two other Chinese males, and one Chinese female".

It is unclear if the charge sheets were referring to the three co-conspirators' nationality or ethnicity.

It was also not mentioned in the recent court hearing on Jun. 24, 2024, whether the trio had been arrested.

Remanded in jail

In addition to a theft charge, Cheng faces another charge of absconding for not attending a State Court hearing scheduled for Feb. 7, 2023.

According to court records, Cheng is currently remanded, and the police prosecuting officer recommended no bail as Cheng had absconded.

The prosecuting officer also said Cheng might face more criminal or drug-related charges pending the outcome of investigations by the respective agencies and the directions from the Attorney-General's Chambers.

However, the judge noted that Cheng had requested bail to see a doctor outside of prison due to his medical condition.

"I have sweat and shivers"

The judge said she received a memo from the prisons describing Cheng's medical condition, noting that arrangements had been made for Cheng to be treated at a hospital's haematology department.

The court records also noted that Cheng said, "I have sweat and shivers because of my condition repeatedly. They just gave me Panadol."

The prosecuting officer asked for two days to give an update on the matter, and the judge said she would consider offering a "high bail" if the new charges were not tendered by the next hearing on Jun. 26.

Anyone guilty of committing theft alone or in conspiracy with others will face a jail term of up to three years, a fine or both.

Under the Criminal Procedure Code, anyone who fails to attend court as required without reasonable excuse can be punished with an imprisonment term not exceeding three years, a fine or both.

Top image via Reddit & Google Maps

BlueSG car mounts curb in Boon Keng while allegedly fleeing from police, driver & passenger arrested

The car finally stopped on a grass patch.

June 24, 2024, 03:50 PM

M'sia bus driver complains about finding ladies' underwear abandoned by passenger

Why?

June 24, 2024, 03:31 PM

Thai wildlife rescuer carefully removes snake that sought warmth in sleeping man's boxers

Snake in my Calvins.

June 24, 2024, 02:02 PM

13 sent to hospital after Korean Air plane apparently descended from 35,000 feet to 9,000 feet within 10 minutes

The aircraft experienced a sudden uncontrolled decompression.

June 24, 2024, 12:24 PM

Universal Studios S'pore to feature Netflix's 'Sweet Home' for Halloween Horror Nights 2024

Straight out of your screens.

June 24, 2024, 12:10 PM

Motorcyclist, 39, pillion, 19, thrown into air after hitting car making right turn at MacPherson junction

The male car driver, 61, is assisting police with investigations.

June 24, 2024, 11:48 AM

2 men, aged 17 & 19, allegedly stole 4 bottles of perfume worth S$369 from Mustafa Centre

Among six people to be charged for their suspected involvement in separate cases of shop theft.

June 24, 2024, 11:37 AM

Thailand also wants to join BRICS

They submitted a formal request to join at a BRICS ministerial meeting a week ago.

June 24, 2024, 10:53 AM

I tried a S$138++ 8-course omakase meal in Orchard. It was life-changing.

I lost my omakase virginity and it was great.

June 24, 2024, 10:40 AM

Australian teen allegedly creates & shares nude deepfakes of over 50 schoolgirls, gets arrested

Some were apparently as young as 14.

June 24, 2024, 01:52 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.