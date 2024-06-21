'Poo' discovery forces bus service 87 to terminate early at Hougang bus stop

Passengers on bus service 87 found themselves in a stink after poo-like substances were discovered onboard Hougang Avenue 3 on the afternoon of Jun. 19.
In response to Mothership, a spokesperson for SBS Transit, Grace Wu, said that the bus captain informed their operations control centre when he was alerted of the discovery and the trip was disrupted at about 4:16pm.
The bus captain then transferred the passengers onboard to another bus to continue their journeys.
Footage of the poo-like substance and tissue paper was circulated on social media, with the caption on an Instagram post by @sgfollowsall claiming that they were found at the back of the bus.
SBS Transit: Passengers should treat public spaces with respect
Wu added that the bus captain was alerted to the situation while conducting boarding and alighting activities at a bus stop.
The bus was subsequently sent back to the depot for interior cleaning.
The SBS Transit spokesperson added:
"We would like to take this opportunity to remind passengers to practise personal hygiene and treat public spaces with respect and consideration for others."
Photos via SBS Transit Facebook and @sgfollowsall/Instagram
