'Poo' discovery forces bus service 87 to terminate early at Hougang bus stop

Matthias Ang | June 21, 2024, 05:06 PM

Passengers on bus service 87 found themselves in a stink after poo-like substances were discovered onboard Hougang Avenue 3 on the afternoon of Jun. 19.

In response to Mothership, a spokesperson for SBS Transit, Grace Wu, said that the bus captain informed their operations control centre when he was alerted of the discovery and the trip was disrupted at about 4:16pm.

The bus captain then transferred the passengers onboard to another bus to continue their journeys.

Footage of the poo-like substance and tissue paper was circulated on social media, with the caption on an Instagram post by @sgfollowsall claiming that they were found at the back of the bus.

SBS Transit: Passengers should treat public spaces with respect

Wu added that the bus captain was alerted to the situation while conducting boarding and alighting activities at a bus stop.

The bus was subsequently sent back to the depot for interior cleaning.

The SBS Transit spokesperson added:

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind passengers to practise personal hygiene and treat public spaces with respect and consideration for others."

Photos via SBS Transit Facebook and @sgfollowsall/Instagram

