2 in S'pore hospitalised after using illegal underarm whitening cream & weight loss pills

A woman in Singapore who used an underarm whitening cream for a month ended up in hospital with a severe rash across her body, as a result of exposure to mercury.

She was one of three consumers to suffer adverse effects from three illegal products found to have banned or potent ingredients, according to an advisory by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Friday (Jun. 28).

The three products HSA called out were:

“88 Total White Underarm Cream”

“Sausando Cellulite Pills”

“Pelangsing Double Strong”

HSA’s tests revealed that these illegal products contained ingredients, such as sibutramine and a high level of mercury.

Hospitalised after using underarm whitening cream

One victim was a woman who was in her 30s, who bought “88 Total White Underarm Cream” from a local retail shop in Lucky Plaza.

It was touted to provide whitening effect and smooth skin, and reduce body odour.

After using it on her underarms for a month, however, the woman was hospitalised with a severe rash affecting most parts of her body, and liver impairment with raised liver enzymes and jaundice.

Doctors diagnosed her with a severe hypersensitivity reaction with blood abnormalities due to mercury exposure, that could be life-threatening due to injury to the liver.

HSA’s analysis also revealed that the “88 Total White Underarm Cream” contained a high level of mercury and two other potent medicinal ingredients, betamethasone and salicylic acid.

Mercury, a toxic heavy metal, is prohibited for use in cosmetic products.

It can cause rashes, skin irritation, numbness, dizziness and headaches, along with other serious health consequences with long-term exposure.

All stocks of “88 Total White Underarm Cream” have been seized from the Lucky Plaza shop by HSA, and investigations are ongoing.

Seizures and vomiting from weight loss pills

Another victim was a man in his 50s, who had been taking “Sausando Cellulite Pills” for five months.

It was marketed for weight loss, with claims that it could cause one to “lose weight fast in 7 days” and was a “natural health food”.

However, he ended up in hospital after suffering from seizures, vomiting and low levels of sodium in his blood.

Another female consumer who took the pills reported experiencing thirst, insomnia, and heart palpitations.

HSA discredited the product's claims after detecting potent medicinal ingredients sibutramine, frusemide and phenolphthalein in it.

Slimming supplement could increase risk of heart attack, stroke

HSA was separately alerted to the third product, “Pelangsing Double Strong” by a member of the public.

It was being sold online as a slimming supplement, but HSA's tests turned up ingredients, such as sibutramine and diclofenac.

Sibutramine is a prescription-only weight loss medicine banned in Singapore since 2010, due to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, HSA said.

Other health consequences include heart problems, psychosis, hallucinations and seizures.

HSA has since worked with administrators on Shopee, Lazada and Carousell to remove the listings of the three products, and will take enforcement actions against online sellers.

Sellers and suppliers may be prosecuted and those found guilty can face up to two years' jail or be fined up to S$50,000.

Advice to consumers

HSA advised consumers who have been using such products to consult a doctor immediately.

Prospective health product buyers are also advised to:

Be wary of products that make exaggerated claims

Exercise caution when buying products online or from unfamiliar sources

Choose to buy from reputable pharmacies and retailers in Singapore

Members of the public who have any information on the sale and supply of these illegal products are urged to contact HSA (68663485) or email them at [email protected].

