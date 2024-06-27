Travellers departing Hong Kong can leave devices & liquids in bags during screening from Jul. 2024

Passengers travelling from Hong Kong will soon be able to keep their electronic devices such as laptop computers and mobile phones, as well as liquids, aerosols and gels in their carry-on luggage when being screened by security.

New smart security system to be introduced in phases from Jul. 2, 2024

Starting from July 2024, Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) will be introducing a new smart security screening system in phases, according to a press release by the airport.

This system will feature 50 channels and 32 full-body scanners which will be installed and put into operation in Terminal 1 by phases.

The first batch will be put into service at the South and North Departures Immigration Halls in Terminal on Jul. 2.

The procedure is underpinned by 3D and 360-degree CT-based X-ray scanning technology, as opposed to the current system's 2D capability.

In addition, the new system is equipped with "passenger-friendly" functions such as auto tray recirculation, in-built tray sterilisation, and automatic alerts to passengers for uncollected items on the tray.

Full body scanner to replace manual search by handheld scanner

For passengers who fail to clear the archway metal detector, additional screening will be conducted in a new full-body scanner, replacing the existing manual search that uses a hand-held detector, the press release added.

The advanced imaging technology deployed in the full-body scanner can locate any concealed items while reducing physical contact between passengers and security staff.

It will also only show a simple outline of the passenger's body on the screen to protect their privacy.

The Executive Director of Airport Operations of Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), Steven Yiu, added that the new smart security channel will eventually be adopted throughout the entire airport.

Previously, the UK government implemented a similar measure, which meant that visitors could keep large electrical items & 2L liquids in their cabin luggage from Jun. 2024.

Top photos via HKIA