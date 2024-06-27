Gardens By The Bay voted 8th-best attraction in the world: TripAdvisor travellers' ratings

Gardens By The Bay has been voted as the eighth-best attraction in the world.

The result was derived from travel site TripAdvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best.

Gardens By The Bay has an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, based on more than 60,000 reviews.

The top 10 list comprised:

1. Empire State Building in New York

2. Eiffel Tower in Paris

3. Anne Frank House in Amsterdam

4. La Sagrada Familia church in Barcelona

5. Cayman Crystal Caves

6. Colosseum in Rome, Italy

7. Louvre Museum in Paris

8. Gardens By The Bay in Singapore

9. Duomo di Milano church in Italy

10. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Singapore's attraction has the Cloud Forest (world’s tallest indoor waterfalls inside) and Flower Dome (the largest glass greenhouse in the world), which are two domed conservatories.

It also has three waterfront gardens, as well as Supertrees, which are up to 50m tall and serve as vertical gardens for 162,900 plants of more than 200 species.

The awards are based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings collected over a year.

Getting in the top 10 is no mean feat considering that the Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best winners represent fewer than 1 percent of the eight million listings on TripAdvisor.

The awards are given to travellers’ favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world, among other categories.

Top photo via Google Maps