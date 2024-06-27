Back

Gardenia lorry apparently used to move furniture in Sengkang, company to investigate

Some speculated the driver might have been moonlighting.

Daniel Seow | June 27, 2024, 07:42 PM

Typically, one would hire a moving van or lorry to transport furniture and household items to a new home.

A Gardenia delivery lorry appeared to have been used for such a purpose in Sengkang, however.

This unusual scene was shared to the "SG Road Vigilante" Facebook group on Monday (Jun. 24).

Image from SG Road Vigilante / Facebook.

The scene

In the pictures shared, a person wearing black pants appeared to be unloading items from the back of a stationary red lorry that bore the Gardenia logo.

The sides of the lorry also bore advertisements for a number of familiar Gardenia products.

Behind the vehicle were a few trolleys stacked high with cardboard boxes and miscellaneous items wrapped in plastic.

The lorry appeared to be parked outside the High Park Residences condominium, along Fernvale Road in Sengkang.

Image from SG Road Vigilante / Facebook.

"Gardenia Bread company now offering home moving services too. So unhygienic," wrote the user in the post's caption.

Moonlighting or a paid ad on a moving truck?

The post stirred up debate among commenters, with some speculating that the "Gardenia driver" might have been moonlighting.

Screenshot of comment from SG Road Vigilante / Facebook.

"Times are bad hahaha," one user wrote.

Screenshot of comment from SG Road Vigilante / Facebook.

Another theorised that the "Gardenia driver" might have been helping friends and family on his off days.

However, the supposed use of company assets for personal purposes might land him in trouble or even get him fired, the user added.

Screenshot of comment from SG Road Vigilante / Facebook.

Gardenia to investigate matter

In response to Mothership's enquiries, a Gardenia Foods Singapore spokesperson confirmed that they had been alerted to the matter in mid-June.

However, the staff member concerned is currently on overseas leave, the spokesperson said.

As such, the company will be able to conduct an internal investigation next week upon his return.

Top image from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

