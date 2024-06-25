Flavour Flings cafe in Hougang closing down on Jul. 29, 2024 after 10 years

Flavour Flings, known for their innovative menu items like the salted egg croissant, will be closing their doors on Jul. 29, 2024, after 10 years in business.

The cafe announced their closure on Jun. 24 via an Instagram post.

Time to say goodbye

In their farewell message, the cafe expressed gratitude to their customers, stating, "It has been a pleasure creating [and] serving all kinds of brunches to the neighbourhood."

The cafe explained that while the decision to close was difficult, they felt it was necessary to take a break after a decade in business.

They mentioned having "zero plans" for the future but reassured fans that this is not a complete goodbye, as they are keeping the brand.

"For now.. we have zero plans ahead.. but we are keeping our Brand, hence this is not a full goodbye; who knows in the near future we may greet each other in a different way again through our food."

Flavour Flings also mentioned they would do their best to maintain their menu availability until their last day of operations.

Top photos via Google Photos and Flavour Flings/Instagram