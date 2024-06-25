Back

Flavour Flings cafe in Hougang closing down on Jul. 29, 2024 after 10 years

Time to say goodbye.

Khine Zin Htet | June 25, 2024, 11:55 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Flavour Flings, known for their innovative menu items like the salted egg croissant, will be closing their doors on Jul. 29, 2024, after 10 years in business.

The cafe announced their closure on Jun. 24 via an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Flavour Flings Café (@flavourflings)

Time to say goodbye

In their farewell message, the cafe expressed gratitude to their customers, stating, "It has been a pleasure creating [and] serving all kinds of brunches to the neighbourhood."

The cafe explained that while the decision to close was difficult, they felt it was necessary to take a break after a decade in business.

They mentioned having "zero plans" for the future but reassured fans that this is not a complete goodbye, as they are keeping the brand.

"For now.. we have zero plans ahead.. but we are keeping our Brand, hence this is not a full goodbye; who knows in the near future we may greet each other in a different way again through our food."

Flavour Flings also mentioned they would do their best to maintain their menu availability until their last day of operations.

Top photos via Google Photos and Flavour Flings/Instagram

M'sia Airlines plane to Bangkok returns to KL due to pressurisation issue

The plane was already in Thai airspace.

June 25, 2024, 11:30 AM

Tin Pei Ling quits DCS Card Centre, joins digital asset platform from Jun. 2024

Tin has worked at DCS Card Centre for nine months since October 2023.

June 25, 2024, 10:56 AM

S'porean man, 33, charged with concealing woman's corpse in Hougang condo

The woman's decomposed body was discovered four days after he left the condominium unit.

June 25, 2024, 10:21 AM

BBC to livestream Dua Lipa & Coldplay's Glastonbury sets for free globally

The sets will be livestreamed on Jun. 29 and 30.

June 25, 2024, 03:27 AM

8 in M'sia arrested for suspected terrorist links, govt identified threats to M'sia king & Anwar

They are believed to be linked to extremist groups Daesh and the Islamic State (IS).

June 25, 2024, 01:01 AM

Indonesia govt data centre disrupted by cyber attack, faces S$10.8 million ransom demand

The National Data Centre managed by Indonesia's Kominfo has been disrupted since Jun. 20, 2024.

June 25, 2024, 12:39 AM

Everyone's favourite 'Amah' meets S'pore fans, says there are 'so many grandchildren to love' here

She's now our amah.

June 24, 2024, 11:12 PM

SIA to fly daily between S'pore & Beijing's Daxing airport from Nov. 2024

Fly daily.

June 24, 2024, 08:29 PM

Ticket balloting for Marina Bay NDP 2024 extended celebrations open from Jun. 24-Jul. 8, 12pm

All Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents may apply for one pair of tickets.

June 24, 2024, 07:17 PM

Singlish-speaking French chef names new eatery after wife, serves French Alsatian dishes from their love story

So sweet.

June 24, 2024, 06:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.