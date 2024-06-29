Back

Five-star hotel chef, 35, dies 4 days after promotion to head chef, 3 months after marriage

RIP.

Kerr Puay Hian | June 29, 2024, 07:31 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

"You showed me colours you know I can’t see with anyone else."

Daniel Teo wrote this on his Facebook page on Mar. 15, 2024, the same month he married his girlfriend of six years.

Image via Daniel Teo's Facebook

A sous chef at a five-star hotel, he was promoted to become executive chef just four days ago.

Image via Shin Min Daily News

He passed away on Jun. 27, at 35 years old.

A brilliant life cut short

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Teo's wife said she had met him at a cooking school and was entranced by his cooking skills and his assiduous personality.

They soon fell in love and married in March this year after dating for six years.

She said they were due to receive their BTO keys by the end of this year.

They bought furniture and appliances and even had plans to start a home business.

They also planned to have a pet dog.

They were both looking forward to a future together.

She said she never expected that she would have to prepare for his eulogy merely three months after their vows.

Destined to be a chef

Teo had helped out at his parent's chicken rice stall since he was young, according to Shin Min.

It was then he developed his passion for the culinary arts.

Since graduating from culinary school, he has worked at various hotels and restaurants and finally became an executive chef.

Shin Min also interviewed Teo's friend, who said that Teo had not planned to climb the corporate ladder but did so only because he wanted to give his family a better life.

"He always put his family before everything else."

A loyal friend and generous soul

Friends and colleagues of Teo described him as a loyal and generous friend who always helped or guided them whenever they needed it without holding back.

Image via Shin Min Daily News

A former apprentice of Teo told the Shin Min reporter that Teo had helped him through a period of depression — by bringing food to his house every week as an excuse to check on him.

"He brought ingredients over to my house and said he wanted to research new recipes with me," he said. "I started my own business the next year with his support."

Another friend wrote on Facebook:

"He touched many lives with his kindness, brilliance, and unwavering spirit. Though his time with us was far too short, the impact he made will be remembered forever...

...Rest in peace, Daniel. You will be dearly missed by all of us."

Top image via Shin Min Daily News and Daniel Teo's Facebook

12 Ayer Rajah blocks & Pandan Reservoir to be upgraded under Draft Master Plan 2025

"This reflects our approach to creating liveable neighbourhoods," Lee said.

June 30, 2024, 02:43 PM

S'porean man, 43, arrested in Vietnam & deported to S'pore for suspected drug trafficking

The arrest followed close cooperation with authorities in Vietnam.

June 30, 2024, 02:12 PM

SDP issued POFMA order for false statements on women who allegedly organised walk to Istana supporting Palestine

The POFMA directions concerned two falsehoods made by SDP.

June 30, 2024, 12:41 PM

Firsthand: S’pore’s line dance community may be growing older, but they’re young at heart

Faraway from its roots in the U.S., line dancing has found a home in Singapore.

June 30, 2024, 09:00 AM

Decomposing body of woman, 80, undiscovered for days in Jurong East HDB flat, after husband allegedly hospitalised

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

June 30, 2024, 02:37 AM

Concrete chunks fall off Bukit Panjang HDB block & hits 2 vehicles, residents speculate lightning as cause

It had been raining heavily when the incident occurred.

June 29, 2024, 10:51 PM

Growing acceptance of LGBT+ community encouraging, but still long way to go: Sights, sounds & thoughts from Pink Dot 2024

Attendees said the community still faces major issues such as housing.

June 29, 2024, 10:09 PM

Workers' Party MPs & Progress S'pore Party CEC members attend Pink Dot 2024

"Everyone is different and we should all have mutual respect for each other," said a PSP spokesperson.

June 29, 2024, 08:29 PM

PAP MPs Eric Chua, Darryl David, Derrick Goh & Carrie Tan spotted at Pink Dot 2024

Four MPs attended this year.

June 29, 2024, 07:20 PM

AirAsia partners viral travel influencer 'Kudasai Girl' for new campaign

The campaign hopes to inspire Gen Z travellers to explore destinations within Asia.

June 29, 2024, 07:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.