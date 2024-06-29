Five-star hotel chef, 35, dies 4 days after promotion to head chef, 3 months after marriage

"You showed me colours you know I can’t see with anyone else."

Daniel Teo wrote this on his Facebook page on Mar. 15, 2024, the same month he married his girlfriend of six years.

A sous chef at a five-star hotel, he was promoted to become executive chef just four days ago.

He passed away on Jun. 27, at 35 years old.

A brilliant life cut short

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Teo's wife said she had met him at a cooking school and was entranced by his cooking skills and his assiduous personality.

They soon fell in love and married in March this year after dating for six years.

She said they were due to receive their BTO keys by the end of this year.

They bought furniture and appliances and even had plans to start a home business.

They also planned to have a pet dog.

They were both looking forward to a future together.

She said she never expected that she would have to prepare for his eulogy merely three months after their vows.

Destined to be a chef

Teo had helped out at his parent's chicken rice stall since he was young, according to Shin Min.

It was then he developed his passion for the culinary arts.

Since graduating from culinary school, he has worked at various hotels and restaurants and finally became an executive chef.

Shin Min also interviewed Teo's friend, who said that Teo had not planned to climb the corporate ladder but did so only because he wanted to give his family a better life.

"He always put his family before everything else."

A loyal friend and generous soul

Friends and colleagues of Teo described him as a loyal and generous friend who always helped or guided them whenever they needed it without holding back.

A former apprentice of Teo told the Shin Min reporter that Teo had helped him through a period of depression — by bringing food to his house every week as an excuse to check on him.

"He brought ingredients over to my house and said he wanted to research new recipes with me," he said. "I started my own business the next year with his support."

Another friend wrote on Facebook:

"He touched many lives with his kindness, brilliance, and unwavering spirit. Though his time with us was far too short, the impact he made will be remembered forever... ...Rest in peace, Daniel. You will be dearly missed by all of us."

Top image via Shin Min Daily News and Daniel Teo's Facebook