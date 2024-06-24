Family finds out from news that 4-storey Kembangan home they bought used by woman who made follower eat faeces in there

When a four-storey house in Kembangan went up for sale in 2020, housewife Madam Sha, 51, bought it.

The seven-bedroom unit with plenty of natural light, a built-in lift, and a fresh coat of white paint was just what her family wanted.

She later found out from the news that it was also the residence of Woo May Hoe, a recently-convicted "spiritual leader".

Woo had cheated her approximately 30 followers of S$13.6 million by claiming to be a deity.

She subjected them to violent and degrading "punishments", such as pulling their teeth out with pliers and forcing four of them to eat faeces.

She also directed some to quit their jobs, move in with her and serve her as full-time helpers around the clock.

'Disturbing' find

Madam Sha told The Straits Times her family had not known about the activities in the house when they bought it.

Her family also never met the previous owner, despite requesting to do so through their lawyers.

Instead, it was the police who handed over the keys.

"We like our new place a lot and are very happy with it," she told ST, adding that they only found out about the house's history after reading the news.

"It’s just disturbing to know about what happened here previously."

Her daughter, who wanted to be known only as Emma, said they had been "suspicious" when they found smart locks on the doors of two bedrooms.

"We did not understand why they needed to put locks in their bedrooms... it did not feel like the house was owned by a family," she said.

She added that now, whenever she cleans her toilet, she is reminded that Woo forced her followers to eat faeces.

"I could visualise all of this happening, how she pulled out their teeth and (made them) eat faeces. Knowing that all of this was happening and I’m now living here — it took some time for me to digest it."

Pretended to be a deity

Many of Woo's followers were suffering from or had family members with serious medical conditions, and followed her teachings in hope of getting healing.

To clear their "bad karma", she would order them to pay specific sums to "Amma" — the deity she pretended to be — and pocket the money instead.

She also ordered them to buy houses, cars and condominiums as a form of "worship".

About a third of her followers were ordered to serve her full-time: purchasing her groceries, cooking her meals, driving her around, and cleaning her house.

If they disobeyed, Woo would "punish" them. The offences often took place in that very house, reported ST.

In 2019, she punished a victim who was serving her full-time, hitting her on the head and face repeatedly with a bundle of five canes in the bedroom.

When the victim said her left eye hurt, Woo asked her to wash it with "Holy Water", drink it, and stare directly at the sun.

She did as she was told, and did not seek medical attention immediately as Woo had forbidden it.

She now requires lifelong follow-ups for possible glaucoma, or damage to the optic nerve.

Neighbours thought they were 'a bit weird'

Woo and her followers moved into the house in 2016.

Woo's former neighbours said they soon began to notice that the group's activities were "a bit weird", ST reported.

They would regularly chant, sing, and beat a drum late into the night, sometimes until early the next morning.

One neighbour noticed some followers sitting outside the house with a cast on their arm or leg.

They would either refuse to answer or say they had slipped when asked about their injuries.

In court, the prosecution had noted how Woo would "isolate her followers completely", preventing visits to family members and friends and stopping them from seeking medical attention.

She was arrested on Oct. 8, 2020, after a number of followers lodged police reports against her.

