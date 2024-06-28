Back

S'porean comic Fakkah Fuzz gets 'more real', sheds stage name for Aug. 3 Esplanade stand-up show

The artist now known as Fadzri Rashid.

Andrew Koay | June 28, 2024, 05:37 PM

Local stand-up comedian Fakkah Fuzz will return to the Esplanade Theatre with a new show on Aug. 3, 2024.

The hour-long set will see the celebrated comic exchange his stage name for his real one — Fadzri Rashid — while retelling stories from his life.

Having already released two specials on Netflix — 2017's "Almost Banned" and more recently "Too Real" in 2023 — under the "Fakkah Fuzz" moniker, Fadzri declared that era of his career "done"; he will no longer be performing under a stage name.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fadzri ABD Rashid (@fakkahfuzz)

A new era

Fresh off a tour of Australia and speaking on a soon-to-be-released episode of Mothership Help Desk, Fadzri explained the name change.

"It's a comedy show don't worry about it, you're not going to go there and see me cry and stuff," he joked.

"But it is a comedy show very much away from the character of Fakkah Fuzz... I'm into evolution, and I realise that for me to do it long-term I cannot stick to the same tricks, the same act that I've been doing.

I need something to sustain this, to be authentic, and more real. And I think using my real name will be a good start."

Fadzri Rashid aka Fakkah Fuzz on Mothership Help Desk. Fadzri Rashid aka Fakkah Fuzz on Mothership Help Desk. Image from Mothership.

The eponymously titled show — "I Am Fadzri Rashid" — promises to take the audience on a hilarious, heartfelt journey from Fadzri's childhood antics to the comedy stage, and offer a unique insight into the stand-up comedian.

"For what it's worth, at least now, because it's my real name, I can speak from a more real place. And that's all I want to do at this point in my career," he said.

Apart from Fadzri, fans of stand-up can look forward to sets from Bree, Jacky Ng, and Qamarul Haziq.

Tickets start from S$55 and can be purchased here.

Top image from Fakkah Fuzz

