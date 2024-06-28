Nothing else to watch in S’pore? Here’s where to get your K-Drama & anime fix.

Tearfully said your last goodbyes to “Queen of Tears”? Slayed your boredom with “Demon Slayer Season 5”?

Before you cry out, "OMG, there's nothing to watch", I've got the perfect deal for all you K-drama and anime fanatics.

If you’ve savoured the psychological complexity of “Mindhunter” or revelled in the unique powers and family dynamics of “The Umbrella Academy,” I might have just discovered some excellent alternatives.

Fans of Barry’s dark humour will be thrilled to find a near-contender in this manga series, and if you relished the blend of rebellion and redemption in “The Seven Deadly Sins,” I’ve sourced a similar gem for you.

Intrigued? Look no further than Disney+ for a whole new world of East Asian entertainment.

With its diverse selection of award-winning titles and fan-favourites, here are must-watch K-dramas and anime series for your next binge-worthy escape.

Korean Drama Delights

If you were taken by the turbulent historical backdrop of “Narcos”: “Uncle Samsik”

Starring Song Kang Ho (think “Parasite”) and Byun Yo Han (think “Mr. Sunshine”), “Uncle Samsik” explores the passionate bromance between a resilient CEO who survived the Korean War and a top elite graduate of the Korean military academy.

Together, they navigate a compelling story of love, trust, and doubt amidst the era's complexities.

If you enjoyed the comedic crime-solving in “Bad and Crazy”: “Chief Detective 1958”

With Lee Je Hoon (known for his roles in “Signal” and “Taxi Driver”) stepping into the lead role, this drama set in the 1950s to 1960s relates the tales of a detective who specialises in apprehending petty thieves.

Alongside his colleagues, he breaks down the absurdities of corrupt power with common sense, transforming into a detective for the people.

If you were thrilled by the crossover of action and humour in “Strong Woman Do Bong Soon”: “Crash”

“Crash” portrays the Traffic Crime Investigation Team as they tackle car-related crimes like insurance fraud and autonomous driving mishaps.

Led by a sharp KAIST graduate and ace investigator, the team navigates the dangerous world of traffic crimes, offering suspense, action, and plenty of laughs at every turn.

Award-Winning K-Originals

What’s more, discover acclaimed K-drama originals, where mesmerising storytelling meets stellar performances.

If you were fascinated by the unique powers and family dynamics in “The Umbrella Academy”: “Moving”

Featuring Hallyu star Zo In Sung, this supernatural drama based on the eponymous webtoon revolves around three high school students and their parents as they uncover and navigate their superpowers.

If you were engrossed by the undercover operations in “Infernal Affairs”: “The Worst of Evil”

Played by heartthrobs Ji Chang Wook and Wi Ha Jun, this 1990s-set drama follows an undercover cop as he infiltrates a criminal organisation controlling the East Asian drug trade.

Meanwhile, a nightclub DJ rises to power in the Gangnam Union, orchestrating a violent takeover to dominate the narcotics trade.

Not a plug, but here’s what one of our writers had to say about it:

If you were entranced by the rise and fall of criminal empires in “Queen of the South”: “Big Bet”

With veteran Choi Min Sik at the helm, “Big Bet” details a man who climbs to the top as a casino kingpin in the Philippines but faces a slew of unfortunate events.

Wrongly accused of murder, he must place the ultimate bet with his life on the line to reclaim his empire and clear his name.

Upcoming K-Entertainment you can’t miss

That’s not all.

If K-dramas aren’t your cup of tea, why not consider this K-variety show?

“My Name is Gabriel” (Now streaming)

Get ready for a whirlwind of excitement with “My Name is Gabriel”, a travel diary produced by PD Kim Tae Ho of “Infinite Challenge”.

The variety show follows an all-star cast as they immerse themselves in the lives of others abroad for 72 hours, providing viewers with an intimate look at different cultures.

P.S. The teaser showcases Ji Chang Wook exploring the vibrant streets of Guadalajara, Park Bo Gum wandering the picturesque lanes of Dublin, and Yeom Hye Ran diving into the heart of Chongqing.

“Red Swan” (Jul. 3)

Rain fans rejoice! The world star will grace the screen in “Red Swan” alongside the stunning Kim Ha Neul.

The drama is about a former top golf player and her new bodyguard as they navigate their complex roles and uncover dangerous secrets within a powerful chaebol family.

Don't skip out on a wide mix of drama, variety, and adventure with “The Tyrant”, “Gangnam B-Side”, “The Zone: Survival Mission Season 3”, “Seoul Busters”, and “Light Shop”, all coming your way soon.

Anime Adventures Await

Anime fans, you’ve not been forgotten.

If you caught every episode of “Dragon Ball: Sand Land”: “The Series”

The legendary creator of “Dragon Ball”, Akira Toriyama, has done it again.

“Sand Land: The Series” follows Sheriff Rao, demon prince Beelzebub, and his friend Thief on a quest to find a new water supply in a drought-stricken world.

Battling a greedy king who hoards water, they valiantly confront an oppressive regime.

If you enjoyed the dark humour of “Barry”: “The Fable”

“The Fable” tells the tale of a professional killer feared by the Japanese underworld, who is ordered by his sponsor to live as an ordinary citizen in Osaka for a year, without killing or attacking anyone.

Armed with his signature Nighthawk pistol, this human weapon must navigate the challenges of a mundane life while surrounded by trigger-happy criminals, making for a thrilling and comedic journey.

If you were a fan of the blend of rebellion and redemption in “The Seven Deadly Sins”: “Go! Go! Loser Ranger”

Thirteen years ago, the Villainous Army of Evil was defeated by the Super Sentai squadron known as the Dragon Keepers.

The surviving, almost immortal foot soldiers are now forced to reenact their defeat every Sunday.

Tired of the charade and feeling enslaved, one rebellious foot soldier decides to infiltrate the Dragon Keepers and take them down from within, turning the tables on their former oppressors.

If you're seeking comfort shows and fan favourites, Disney+ is also the place to be, offering a plethora of beloved titles like “Bleach”, “Demon Slayer”, “Spy x Family”, “Tokyo Revengers”, “My Hero Academia”, and “Attack on Titan.”

Fresh on the Anime Scene

But if you’re craving for fresh manga to watch, I’ve got your back too.

“Macross Delta” (Now streaming)

Set in 2067 in the Brísingr Globular Cluster, this series chronicles the Walküre idols and Delta Flight pilots as they combat a mysterious condition causing people to go berserk.

They face off against the Windermere Kingdom, which exploits the infection to wage war against the New United Government.

“The First Slam Dunk” (Now streaming)

One of the highest-grossing anime movies ever, “The First Slam Dunk” follows high schooler Ryota Miyagi, who is determined to lead his basketball team to victory in the Inter-High School National Championship.

Inspired by his older brother, Ryota plays with incredible speed and lightning-fast precision.

Teaming up with his fellow players, they push themselves to the brink of greatness. But can they overcome the reigning champions and seize the title?

“Code Geass: Roze of The Recapture” (Now streaming)

“Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture” narrates the undefeated 'Nameless Mercenaries' brothers as they face their greatest challenge: a powerful empire that isolates Japan with an impregnable energy wall.

To counter this invasion, the brothers join a liberation plan and a resistance group to fight for freedom.

“Land of Tanabata” (Jul. 4)

This live-action series adaptation follows a college student with the unusual power to generate small holes in anything.

Despite his seemingly modest ability, our hero must confront a mammoth crisis that threatens the entire world.

Whether you're eagerly anticipating the latest releases or revisiting timeless classics, the world of K-dramas and anime on

Disney+ has something to offer for everyone.

Still not on the streaming platform? It’s probably time you got a subscription.

