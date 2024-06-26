Disney Adventure cruise with 6,700 passenger capacity coming to S'pore in 2025

Disney Adventure, the upcoming Disney cruise ship that will be based in Singapore, is set to sail from 2025.

The ship will sail on three and four-night voyages.

There is an estimated passenger capacity of 6,700, with around 2,500 crew members.

The cruise offers dedicated spaces and clubs for kids, tweens and teens, as well as premium dining, lounge and spa experiences for the adults.

The Disney Adventure will feature seven themed areas.

Disney Imagination Garden

Dubbed the "emotional heart" of the cruise ship, the Disney Imagination Garden is inspired by Disney's 100 years of Disney adventures.

Disney Discovery Reef

An area where families can shop and dine among aquatic characters and nautical stories like "The Little Mermaid", "Lilo & Stitch" and "Finding Nemo".

San Fransokyo Street

This family entertainment area is inspired by "Big Hero 6", and is filled with interactive games and activities, shops, cinemas and more.

Wayfinder Bay

A poolside retreat featuring a Pacific Islands-inspired artistry of "Moana".

It is said to offer the "most stunning" views of the sea and sky aboard the Disney Adventure".

Town Square

An area filled with shops, lounges, cafes, restaurants and entertainment venues exuding a "feeling of summer in full bloom", taking notes from "Tangled", "Cinderella", "Frozen", "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" and more.

Marvel Landing

An area that promises "Avengers-level adventure" with new attractions and experiences that showcase imaginative representations of guests' favourite superheroes.

Toy Story Place

An interactive play land with themed food venues and water play areas, where "Toy Story" movies and shorts spring to life.

Further details about Disney Adventure's maiden voyage and onboard experiences will be available at a later date.

Top image from Disney Cruise Line.