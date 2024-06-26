Back

Disney Adventure cruise with 6,700 passenger capacity coming to S'pore in 2025

A whole new world.

Fasiha Nazren | June 26, 2024, 03:27 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Disney Adventure, the upcoming Disney cruise ship that will be based in Singapore, is set to sail from 2025.

The ship will sail on three and four-night voyages.

There is an estimated passenger capacity of 6,700, with around 2,500 crew members.

The cruise offers dedicated spaces and clubs for kids, tweens and teens, as well as premium dining, lounge and spa experiences for the adults.

The Disney Adventure will feature seven themed areas.

Photo from Disney Cruise Line.

Disney Imagination Garden

Dubbed the "emotional heart" of the cruise ship, the Disney Imagination Garden is inspired by Disney's 100 years of Disney adventures.

Disney Discovery Reef

An area where families can shop and dine among aquatic characters and nautical stories like "The Little Mermaid", "Lilo & Stitch" and "Finding Nemo".

San Fransokyo Street

This family entertainment area is inspired by "Big Hero 6", and is filled with interactive games and activities, shops, cinemas and more.

Wayfinder Bay

A poolside retreat featuring a Pacific Islands-inspired artistry of "Moana".

It is said to offer the "most stunning" views of the sea and sky aboard the Disney Adventure".

Town Square

An area filled with shops, lounges, cafes, restaurants and entertainment venues exuding a "feeling of summer in full bloom", taking notes from "Tangled", "Cinderella", "Frozen", "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" and more.

Marvel Landing

An area that promises "Avengers-level adventure" with new attractions and experiences that showcase imaginative representations of guests' favourite superheroes.

Toy Story Place

An interactive play land with themed food venues and water play areas, where "Toy Story" movies and shorts spring to life.

Further details about Disney Adventure's maiden voyage and onboard experiences will be available at a later date.

Top image from Disney Cruise Line.

Cyclist beats red light, gets hit by car at junction in Ang Mo Kio, causes motorcyclist to fall

The cyclist started cycling across the road when the lights were already not in his favour.

June 26, 2024, 06:59 PM

Some roads to be closed for NDP rehearsals at Padang, motorists advised to plan alternative routes

Several bus routes will also be affected by the road closures.

June 26, 2024, 06:43 PM

S'pore man, 38, charged for allegedly running Ponzi-like schemes, receiving more than S$8.15 million from 24 victims

The man apparently did not have a licence to carry out investment schemes, which is a regulated activity.

June 26, 2024, 06:28 PM

R&B Tea members' personal info leaked in 'hacking incident', affected members notified by email

Members were advised to change their account password.

June 26, 2024, 06:13 PM

Amah from 'How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies' poses with Merlion & MBS

How to make Amah happy.

June 26, 2024, 04:59 PM

S'pore's core inflation stays at 3.1% for May 2024, 3 months in a row

Core inflation has been projected to moderate before a more noticeable decrease for the rest 2024.

June 26, 2024, 04:45 PM

Non-profit Ground-Up Initiative holding fundraising concert on Jun. 28 & 29 before relocation to Khatib

One last hurrah.

June 26, 2024, 04:36 PM

Girl, 4, who died in River Valley, dashed out between 2 stationary cars before she got hit: Coroner's inquiry

The domestic worker was reminded numerous times not to jaywalk in that area.

June 26, 2024, 04:19 PM

McDonald's S'pore to have new Chicken McCrispy Signature, Snickers McFlurry & more from Jun. 27, 2024

Yay.

June 26, 2024, 04:19 PM

Oatside has 2 new coffee flavours, Caramel Macchiato & Mocha, available at S$1.80 per pack

The 200ml Pocket Packs are designed to be consumed on-the-go.

June 26, 2024, 04:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.