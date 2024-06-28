Bus turns right in Tanjong Pagar, runs over construction worker, SMRT suspends driver

Warning: The article contains clips of an accident which some may find distressing. Reader discretion is advised.

An SMRT bus with no passengers on board struck a construction worker and ran over him, while turning right onto Anson Road in Tanjong Pagar on Thursday (Jun. 27).

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the accident near the junction of Anson Road and Palmer Road, at around 5:25pm.

The 33-year-old worker was supported to his feet following the collision and was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The accident

Footage of the accident was shared to the "Complaint Singapore" Facebook group on Jun. 28.

Moments before the collision, a construction worker clad in a helmet and green high-visibility vest stood on the bus lane of Anson Road to place a traffic cone.

Behind him was a construction site, which had been walled off by a barrier.

An SMRT bus was turning right onto Anson Road.

The worker was seemingly unaware that there was a bus barrelling down on him from behind as he stood on the road.

The bus struck the worker and its left front wheel ran over him.

The worker ended up rolling to the side of the bus as it passed him, with his legs narrowly escaping getting crushed under the rear wheels.

His helmet also fell off in the process.

The scene was witnessed by a passerby, who gasped and put her hands over her mouth.

The bus eventually came to a stop a few metres in front of where the worker laid.

Another man in an orange vest and white helmet rushed over to help the worker up.

With support, he managed to walk unsteadily to the pavement, where other workers gathered around him.

SCDF said the worker was later conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Police said the 48-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations.

Driver has been suspended by SMRT

In response to Mothership's queries, Vincent Gay, deputy managing director of SMRT Buses, said bus service 970 had hit the worker at around 5:20pm near a construction site along Anson Road.

There were no passengers on board the bus at the time.

After the worker was conveyed to the hospital, SMRT's care team was in contact with him to offer assistance and support, Gay said.

"The bus captain involved has been suspended and we are assisting the police in their investigations," he added.

Top image from Complaint Singapore / Facebook