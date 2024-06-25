Back

Community hubs in Tampines, Punggol & Bedok to screen live UEFA Euro 2024 matches from Jun. 30

Fans may attend the free screenings at Our Tampines Hub, One Punggol and Heartbeat@Bedok.

Seri Mazliana | June 25, 2024, 11:26 PM

Three integrated community hubs in Singapore will be screening the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 football matches live starting from Jun. 30, 2024.

Fans may catch the Round of 16 matches for free at Our Tampines Hub, One Punggol and Heartbeat@Bedok, according to a media release by Our Tampines Hub on Jun. 25.

The live screenings will also include all quarterfinal, semifinal, and final matches from Jul. 6 to 15.

Locations of live screenings

Quarterfinal matches will be screened on Jul. 7 and 8, semifinal matches on Jul. 10 and 11, and final matches on Jul. 15.

You can head to these spaces within each community hub to watch:

Our Tampines Hub

  • SPACE on Level 2

One Punggol

  • Celebration Square on Level 1

Heartbeat@Bedok

  • Function Room on Level 3

Other activities

Apart from the live screenings, visitors can also look forward to a wide array of fringe activities and contests across all three hubs from Jun. 30 to Jul 15.

Our Tampines Hub will be hosting its Family Football Carnival 2024 at the Town Square on Jul. 7, with a variety of football-themed activities ranging from youth soccer clinics to e-sports tournaments and a bouncy castle challenge.

One Punggol is set to hold social media contests, in which participants will be chosen to win a Germany Euro 2024 Home/Away Jersey worth S$189 and an Official Euro 2024 Pro soccer ball worth S$209 respectively.

Heartbeat@Bedok will be giving away snacks and handheld fans (whilst stocks last) at the screenings.

Visitors may also participate in other activities such as foosball, flag face-painting and a lucky draw, where 20 winners can walk away with an Adidas UEFA Euro 2024 soccer ball each after the Finals.

