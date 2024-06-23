Old Chang Kee bringing back Chilli Crab Camo Puffs from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, NSmen get 2 puffs for S$4.50

Old Chang Kee's Chilli Crab Camo Puff has returned once again from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2024 to celebrate Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Day, and National Servicemen will get to enjoy a special promotion.

The puffs are priced at two for S$4.50, if you present your 11B, SAFRA card or HomeTeamNS Card, or if you turn up in your NS uniform.

For other members of the public, they're priced at S$2.50 each.

The puffs are filled with real crab meat and a sweet and spicy chilli sauce, encased in camouflage-patterned puff pastry.

They will be available at all outlets islandwide in limited quantities.

Curry Chicken Cheese Baked Rice

Old Chang Kee's sub-brand, Curry Times, will also relaunch its Curry Chicken Cheese Baked Rice that comes with a free iced grass jelly drink for all NSmen.

It will be available at S$9.90++ per set from Jun. 28 to Jul. 31 at any Curry Times outlet.

Curry Times has outlets at Velocity, Changi Airport Terminal 3 and Westgate.

Both the curry puff and curry chicken cheese baked rice are halal-certified.

Top photo via Old Chang Kee