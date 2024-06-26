Back

200 walk-in slots per day at Chick-fil-A S'pore pop-up from Jun. 26-28

Can try your luck.

Lee Wei Lin | June 26, 2024, 10:45 AM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

There's somewhat good news for those who didn't manage to secure a ticket to the Chick-fil-A pop-up in Singapore, slated to take place from Jun. 26 to 28 at Esplanade Mall: there will be 200 walk-in slots per day.

Each person in line can get a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, a pack of Waffle Potato Fries and a drink, for takeaway only.

When Mothership visited the pop-up location on Jun. 26 at about 10:05am, there were about 30 people in line.

The event is slated to begin at 11am on all three days.

The first person in line arrived at about 6:30am.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

Photo by Fasiha Nazren

If you're in the area and want to decide for yourself if the hype is worth it, you can consider popping by to try your luck.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren

Amah from 'How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies' poses with Merlion & MBS

How to make Amah happy.

June 26, 2024, 04:59 PM

S'pore's core inflation stays at 3.1% for May 2024, 3 months in a row

Core inflation has been projected to moderate before a more noticeable decrease for the rest 2024.

June 26, 2024, 04:45 PM

Non-profit Ground-Up Initiative holding fundraising concert on Jun. 28 & 29 before relocation to Khatib

One last hurrah.

June 26, 2024, 04:36 PM

Girl, 4, who died in River Valley, dashed out between 2 stationary cars before she got hit: Coroner's inquiry

The domestic worker was reminded numerous times not to jaywalk in that area.

June 26, 2024, 04:19 PM

McDonald's S'pore to have new Chicken McCrispy Signature, Snickers McFlurry & more from Jun. 27, 2024

Yay.

June 26, 2024, 04:19 PM

Oatside has 2 new coffee flavours, Caramel Macchiato & Mocha, available at S$1.80 per pack

The 200ml Pocket Packs are designed to be consumed on-the-go.

June 26, 2024, 04:00 PM

Disney Adventure cruise with 6,700 passenger capacity coming to S'pore in 2025

A whole new world.

June 26, 2024, 03:27 PM

Woman finds her white car parked in KL mall covered in faeces from burst pipe

Someone give this man a bigger umbrella.

June 26, 2024, 03:26 PM

Woman, 74, to continue running Pulau Ubin grocery store despite S$6,000 losses in 2023

A store with almost 100 years of history.

June 26, 2024, 01:39 PM

10 travellers caught at Changi Airport carrying undeclared cash of more than S$20,000 into S'pore

Six were issued with composition sums amounting to S$23,000 in all.

June 26, 2024, 12:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.