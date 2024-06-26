200 walk-in slots per day at Chick-fil-A S'pore pop-up from Jun. 26-28

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

There's somewhat good news for those who didn't manage to secure a ticket to the Chick-fil-A pop-up in Singapore, slated to take place from Jun. 26 to 28 at Esplanade Mall: there will be 200 walk-in slots per day.

Each person in line can get a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, a pack of Waffle Potato Fries and a drink, for takeaway only.

When Mothership visited the pop-up location on Jun. 26 at about 10:05am, there were about 30 people in line.

The event is slated to begin at 11am on all three days.

The first person in line arrived at about 6:30am.

If you're in the area and want to decide for yourself if the hype is worth it, you can consider popping by to try your luck.

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren