First look: Chick-fil-A pop-up at Esplanade Mall from Jun. 26 to 28, 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Chick-fil-A will be having a ticketed pop-up event here in Singapore from Jun. 26 to 28, 2024.

Hundreds of tickets to the event were sold out within two hours of its release.

Each sold-out ticket costs S$10, with proceeds going to Community Chest. A ticketholder is entitled to a chicken sandwich, waffle fries and a drink.

It will be happening at the Esplanade Mall, where Aniplus Cafe is located.

Here's what the pop-up looks like:

Here's the menu:

And here's what it looks like upon being served:

The Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich comprises a seasoned boneless chicken breast patty and dill pickle chips between buns.

Meanwhile, the Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries were lightly salted.

One can also choose between Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, or bottled water.

Chick-fil-A sauces

One can choose among five sauces: Sweet & Spicy Sriracha, Honey Mustard, Chick-fil-A sauce, Garden Herb Ranch and Ketchup.

Our verdict

We tried all the sauces and here's what we thought:

Chick-fil-A Sauce

Chick-fil-A's classic dipping sauce. This tasted like a creamier version of honey mustard.

Garden Herb Ranch

Creamy buttermilk ranch sauce packed with savoury garlic, onion, and herb flavours.

This tasted similar to Wingstop's ranch, but less sweet.

Honey Mustard

A savoury sauce mix of honey and mustard.

This tasted tangier than the Chick-fil-A sauce.

Sweet & Spicy Sriracha

Sweet and tangy sauce made with chilli peppers.

This reminded us of a sweet Thai chilli sauce that was more sweet than spicy.

Tip: We recommend dipping the chicken sandwich into the sauces to elevate the flavour of the chicken.

This was a media preview at Chick-fil-A.

Top images via Fasiha Nazren.