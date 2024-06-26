Orderly queues at Esplanade Mall for Chick-fil-A pop-up on Jun. 26

It's official: American fast food chain Chick-fil-A has arrived on our shores, and is here to stay for the next three days.

The pop-up is taking place from Jun. 26 to 28 at Aniplus Cafe in Esplanade Mall, from 11am to 2pm and 3pm to 7pm.

Tickets to the event sold out quickly after their release, leaving many (us included) high and dry.

However, it seems some are still persevering to get their hands on the American staple meal.

When Mothership arrived at 10:05am, there were about 30 people in the queue for walk-ins.

This is designated for those who weren't able to get the tickets before they sold out, though limited to only 200 takeaways daily.

The queue for ticket holders, however, was empty.

First person arrived at 6:45am

21-year-old Jayson Wong, the first person in the takeaway queue, arrived at 6:45am — four hours before the event commenced at 11am.

He thought it'd be just as chaotic as the In-N-Out pop-up, which took place last month and garnered snaking queues at Upper Thomson.

He didn't seem to mind though, telling us sheepishly, "I had nothing else better to do."

Steady stream of customers after opening

More customers started streaming in after the pop-up opened their doors at 11am.

At around 11:15am, there were about 65 people in the takeaway queue.

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren.