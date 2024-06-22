Changi Airport T4 transit area store staff calls police on Bali-bound woman who allegedly stole eye cream

A sales assistant working at a retail store within the departure transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 4 was awarded the the Public Spiritedness Award for assisting the police in a case of shop theft.

Phung Thao Ngan was presented the award by Assistant Commissioner of Police M Malathi, Commander of Airport Police Division on May 31, 2024.

What happened

Phung observed a female customer holding on to a box of eye cream while browsing the store.

After the customer left, Phung realised that the customer did not pay for the eye cream at the cashier.

She immediately checked the shelves and discovered that a box of eye cream was missing.

Upon reviewing the in-house surveillance footage, Phung saw the customer placing the box of eye cream into her bag.

The customer subsequently left the shop with the unpaid item.

The police were notified and responded swiftly to the case.

The customer was eventually detained in the transit area before her departure to Bali.

Police investigations revealed that the customer, a 36-year-old woman, also allegedly committed theft in five other shops in the transit area within a short span of time.

The woman was arrested for theft in dwelling.

If convicted, she could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

“Airport police would like to thank Ms Phung for her exceptional alertness and due diligence," M Malathi said.

"By going the extra mile to check the CCTV footage and promptly alerting the police, she played a crucial role in the successful and expedient arrest of the serial shoplifter, who otherwise would have left the country."

Top photos via Singapore Police Force & Google Maps