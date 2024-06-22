Back

Changi Airport T4 transit area store staff calls police on Bali-bound woman who allegedly stole eye cream

Her quick thinking assisted the police in tracking down and arresting the suspect.

Belmont Lay | June 22, 2024, 12:25 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A sales assistant working at a retail store within the departure transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 4 was awarded the the Public Spiritedness Award for assisting the police in a case of shop theft.

Phung Thao Ngan was presented the award by Assistant Commissioner of Police M Malathi, Commander of Airport Police Division on May 31, 2024.

What happened

Phung observed a female customer holding on to a box of eye cream while browsing the store.

After the customer left, Phung realised that the customer did not pay for the eye cream at the cashier.

She immediately checked the shelves and discovered that a box of eye cream was missing.

Upon reviewing the in-house surveillance footage, Phung saw the customer placing the box of eye cream into her bag.

The customer subsequently left the shop with the unpaid item.

The police were notified and responded swiftly to the case.

The customer was eventually detained in the transit area before her departure to Bali.

Police investigations revealed that the customer, a 36-year-old woman, also allegedly committed theft in five other shops in the transit area within a short span of time.

The woman was arrested for theft in dwelling.

If convicted, she could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

“Airport police would like to thank Ms Phung for her exceptional alertness and due diligence," M Malathi said.

"By going the extra mile to check the CCTV footage and promptly alerting the police, she played a crucial role in the successful and expedient arrest of the serial shoplifter, who otherwise would have left the country."

Top photos via Singapore Police Force & Google Maps

S'pore woman scammed S$4,000 safekeeping 'gold ingots'; 3 men, aged 52-62, arrested for conspiring to cheat

The woman was offered to safekeep the gold ingots in exchange for cash.

June 22, 2024, 11:55 AM

Carousell to verify users' Singpass in 'high-risk scenarios' from late Jun. 2024 to mitigate scams

To comply with The Online Criminal Harms Act.

June 22, 2024, 11:25 AM

Runaway golf buggy careens off 2nd tier of Keppel Club driving range, crashes near 2 golfers

No injuries were reported.

June 22, 2024, 10:09 AM

Japanese TikToker mistakes cendol jelly as 'M'sian ramen', cooks it with pan-fried garlic & beansprouts

Yum?

June 22, 2024, 04:07 AM

URA informs artist of Chinatown samsui woman mural to remove cigarette, reevaluating stance on artwork

A member of the public complained that the samsui woman "looks more like a prostitute".

June 22, 2024, 03:50 AM

S'pore bus tours charging more after diesel subsidy reform proves my policy is working: Anwar

Malaysia ended blanket diesel subsidies in Peninsular Malaysia in May.

June 21, 2024, 08:13 PM

Loft Home Furnishing caught putting fake 5-star reviews on website, gets warning

Busted.

June 21, 2024, 06:59 PM

Woman in Pontianak, Indonesia, dies after stumbling off treadmill & falling out of 3rd floor gym window

The victim was rushed to the hospital but lost her life due to bleeding from the head.

June 21, 2024, 06:58 PM

Man, 37, falls headfirst into drain in Eunos in accident, taken to hospital

Investigations are ongoing.

June 21, 2024, 06:38 PM

S'porean man, 26, said 'sorry' to police before fleeing Whitley Road roadblock, now jailed

He was sentenced to 14 weeks in jail, fined S$2,000, and disqualified from holding a driving license for 40 months.

June 21, 2024, 06:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.