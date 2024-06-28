100 pigeons released to celebrate 100th anniversary of Johor-S'pore Causeway

The Johor-Singapore Causeway marked its 100th anniversary on Jun. 28, 2024.

A centenary celebration was held at the Malaysia-Singapore border on the Causeway itself.

The ceremony was attended by Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Johor Regent Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, and Johor Menteri Besar (chief minister) Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

The leaders from both countries exchanged gifts to commemorate the Centennial.

100 pigeons were also released during the event, and drones were flown.

Volunteers from Johor gave out small gifts to passing cars to celebrate the Centennial.

